The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Hero Player Pick SBC have been added to Ultimate Team for gamers to try their luck and attempt to obtain one of the game's best Hero items. These legendary players have received several boosted versions over the course of the season so far, and all three variants are up for grabs in this player pick.

This is the latest Hero player pick SBC to be released in Ultimate Team, and it is by far the most impressive and enticing one due to the overall rating threshold and variety of cards on offer.

UCL and UWCL Heroes were only recently added to the game, and these elusive items are available in the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Hero Player Pick SBC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Hero Player Pick SBC

Unlike previous Hero PP SBCs, the latest EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Hero Player Pick SBC include two separate squad requirements instead of just one. These are the stipulations mentioned in each squad:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is boosted by the inflated price of Team of the Week cards in the transfer market's current state. However, gamers can easily craft the player pick with untradeables by grinding the 83+ TOTW Upgrade player pick SBC.

EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Hero Player Pick SBC cheapest solutions

With the Team of the Year promo live in Ultimate Team, the price of fodder players is always fluctuating. However, these are some of the cheapest options:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Kalidou Koulibaly: 83

Thomas Muller: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Ben Sheaf: 83

Granit Xhaka: 82

Fabian Schar: 82

David Garcia: 82

Robin Le Normand: 82

Damaris Egurrola: 82

Yui Hasegawa: 82

Rui Patricio: 81

Cost: 27,000 coins.

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Toni Kroos: 86

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Serge Gnabry: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Costs: 46,000 coins.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Hero Player Pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 72,000 coins, and it can be completed twice. There are some amazing players up for grabs, including the likes of David Ginola, Yaya Toure, Carlos Tevez, and Wesley Sneijder. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to try their luck.