EA FC 24 Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and cheap solution

With the Team of the Group Stage promo going strong in EA FC 24, EA Sports has released the Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC. With the UCL Hero Teams 1 and 2 having been released in-game, players looking to pack one of the unique cards should ideally be opening as many packs during the week as possible to increase their chances.

In EA FC 24, Hereos are essentially Marvel-styled cards that commemorate former footballing greats who had a significant impact on the beautiful game during their prime but did not make the cut for the ICON status. With the group stages of the European championships like the Champions League over, EA Sports has incorporated the UCL Hero Teams 1 and 2 with boosted stats over the base cards into the game.

This article discusses all there is to know about the dedicated Squad Building Challenge for the special Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC. This will allow players to complete a single-tasked challenge based on the famous Portuguese left-winger.

The Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC can yield some nice rewards in EA FC 24

The Team of the Group stage was released in EA FC 24 on December 15, 2023. But players were in for a second surprise after EA Sports revealed the release of brand-new UCL Heroes. With boosted stats, they are naturally quite lucrative for most Ultimate Team enthusiasts looking to keep their squad in top shape.

To that end, here are the requirements for the Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC, with an estimation of the cost of fodder that players may need to undertake while attempting the challenge.

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of Players in the squad from Portugal: Minimum of 1

# of Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 5

# of players from the same League: Maximum of 4

# of Gold players in the squad: Minimum of 7

# of Rare players in the squad: Minimum of 9

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 31

Estimated Cost of Fodder: 5,000 to 6,000 Coins Across platforms

Rewards: x1 Heroes Stadium Theme (Untradeable) + x1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Sample Solution

The list of restrictions for the Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC may be quite long, but the one requirement that will be the hardest to meet will be the chemistry requirement. Thankfully, using a team made up of only players from one country is a good way to go about completing the Squad Building Challenge. Below is a sample solution that EA FC 24 players can try and emulate with 10 of the players from Germany. The fodder cost of the squad at the time of writing is about 5.500 Coins.

Goalkeeper: Tufekovic

Defenders: Lisa Karl, Diogo Leite, Hubers, Marie Muller,

Midfield: Nmecha, Kohr, Biankadi, Marcel Bar

Forward: Ache, Bilbija

Completing the Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC allows players to get a Mega Pack containing a total of 30 items, of which 18 are guaranteed to be rare. Since the cost of buying one from the store is about 35,000, the Squad Building Challenge is worth completing for most EA FC 24 players.

It should also be kept in mind that players stand to pack a number of the special UCL Hero cards from the two teams that are currently live in the game. Paulo Futre Hero Challenge SBC will be live for players to attempt for two more days.