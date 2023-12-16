The latest Challenge SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Belgian legend Vincent Kompany being represented by a Hero Challenge during the ongoing Team of the Group Stage promo. This is the second such SBC to be released, following the Sonia Bompastor Hero Challenge's inclusion, and provides gamers with an exciting pack and a Tifo item.

Challenge SBCs have become a massive part of Ultimate Team across various promos, with EA Sports releasing them regularly to provide fans with fun and engaging content. The TOTGS promo has added a unique twist to these challenges, as every completion counts towards a segment of a newly-released pack objective set.

The Vincent Kompany Hero Challenge SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Vincent Kompany is widely regarded as one of the most successful and formidable defenders in Premier League history, securing multiple accolades with Manchester City during his tenure as their captain. His legacy has been recognized in EA FC 24, where he has been included on the Hero roster and has now received a special Hero Challenge SBC that celebrates the addition of his CL Hero card.

These items were added to this title alongside the TOTGS batch of cards, with Tevez, Kompany, Bompastor, and Abedi Pele joining Mbappe, Griezmann, Bellingham, and Leao as special items up for grabs via packs.

How to complete the Vincent Kompany Hero Challenge SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Unfortunately, the SBC does not offer any version of the legendary Belgian center-back as its reward. Instead, it consists of a pack, as well as an exclusive Hero tifo that gamers can use to decorate their stadiums.

The SBC contains one squad with a specific set of stipulations. These are the restrictions that you must abide by to complete it:

Belgium players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/Region: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 3,300 coins, which is to be expected because of its lenient requirements. This inclusion only requires three gold players overall, and the remaining slots can be filled with silver ones.

The SBC offers a Rare gold pack upon completion, which has a value of around 25,000 coins in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This alone makes it a worthwhile proposition. Moreover, its value is further boosted by the fact that finishing it unlocks a segment of Ultimate Team's TOTGS Puzzle Completionist objective.