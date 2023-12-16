EA FC 24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The EA FC 24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, allowing fans to unlock a really strong card without having to rely on luck. Most of the TOTGS promo cards are available in packs. However, this title offers no guarantee regarding how many of them you might have to open to get those items. Fortunately, this SBC offers a guaranteed promo card.

Before attempting it, you should figure out how many coins you'll need to complete this challenge. This will help you decide whether doing it is worth your effort. The best way to get an idea of your expenses is by analyzing the Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC's tasks in EA FC 24.

All Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC tasks in EA FC 24

Di Lorenzo's TOTGS SBC is pretty cheap to complete (Image via FUT Scorecard)

The Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC is relatively simple to complete and has two separate tasks. Both come with their own terms and conditions, and you'll have to complete the set. Only then will you get Lorenzo's special card.

Here are the tasks in this challenge:

Task 1 - Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC can be completed for 60,000 coins if you get all the fodder from EA FC 24's FUT market. However, you can reduce that amount by utilizing items already available in your Ultimate Team inventory. This will reduce the number of coins you might have to spend on fodder to use in Lorenzo's SBC.

Additionally, you can get fodder items to use in this challenge by grinding the different modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so could also land you with some amazing items, including TOTGS cards.

Is the Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll end up with Lorenzo's 87-rated RB card, which can also operate as an RWB. Typically, this footballer is one of the best in the meta, and his TOTGS version gets plenty of boosts as well. The card also has some exciting playstyles that increase its potential to perform very well.

Hence, this is a well-priced challenge that you can attempt to complete, especially if you have a Serie-A-based squad.