EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC is the latest special challenge that offers a guaranteed base Hero item to all Ultimate Team players and their respective squads. This inclusion was added on December 17 during the ongoing TOTGS series. This SBC is pretty similar to previous Hero challenges that are available to complete in November.

However, the involvement of an overall modifier means that some weaker items have been removed from its reward pool. That said, you can still enjoy a large number of options when it comes to the cards offered by the EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC.

Complete list of EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC rewards

The EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 100,000 coins to complete if you get all its necessary fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection.

Here are all the 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC's rewards:

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ludovic Giuly RM 86

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Nwankwo Kanu CF 86

Freddie Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Tomas Rosicky CAM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Joan Capdevialla LB 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Jerzy Dudek GK 86

Ledley King CB 86

Sami Al-Jaber ST 86

Ramires CDM 86

Ji Sung Park LM 86

Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86

John Arne Riise LB 86

Sonia Bompastor LB 86

Joe Cole RW 87

Rui Costa CAM 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Dimitar Berbatov ST 87

Claudio Marchision CM 87

Jorge Campos GK 87

Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87

Tomas Brolin ST 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Steve McManaman RM 87

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88

Jari Litmanen CAM 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 88

Nadine Kessler CM 88

Vincent Kompany CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Diego Forlan ST 88

Wesley Sneijder CAM 88

Carlos Tevez ST 88

Enzo Fransescoli CF 88

Fernando Morientes ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

David Ginola LM 89

Gianluca Vialli ST 89

Jurgen Kohler CB 89

Lucio CB 89

You will get two cards to choose from this SBC's reward pack, and the one you pick will be added to your Ultimate Team squad in EA FC 24.