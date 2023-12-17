EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC is the latest special challenge that offers a guaranteed base Hero item to all Ultimate Team players and their respective squads. This inclusion was added on December 17 during the ongoing TOTGS series. This SBC is pretty similar to previous Hero challenges that are available to complete in November.
However, the involvement of an overall modifier means that some weaker items have been removed from its reward pool. That said, you can still enjoy a large number of options when it comes to the cards offered by the EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC.
Complete list of EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC rewards
The EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 100,000 coins to complete if you get all its necessary fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection.
Here are all the 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC's rewards:
- Robbie Keane ST 86
- Ludovic Giuly RM 86
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 86
- Freddie Ljunberg LM 86
- Landon Donovan CF 86
- Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 86
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 86
- Joan Capdevialla LB 86
- Sidney Govou ST 86
- Jerzy Dudek GK 86
- Ledley King CB 86
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 86
- Ramires CDM 86
- Ji Sung Park LM 86
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86
- John Arne Riise LB 86
- Sonia Bompastor LB 86
- Joe Cole RW 87
- Rui Costa CAM 87
- Ivan Cordoba CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 87
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 87
- Claudio Marchision CM 87
- Jorge Campos GK 87
- Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87
- Tomas Brolin ST 87
- Harry Kewell LW 87
- Steve McManaman RM 87
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88
- Ricardo Carvalho CB 88
- Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88
- Jari Litmanen CAM 88
- Rafael Marquez CB 88
- Antonio Di Natale ST 88
- Javier Mascherano CB 88
- Mario Gomez ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 88
- Nadine Kessler CM 88
- Vincent Kompany CB 88
- Diego Milito ST 88
- Diego Forlan ST 88
- Wesley Sneijder CAM 88
- Carlos Tevez ST 88
- Enzo Fransescoli CF 88
- Fernando Morientes ST 89
- Rudi Voller ST 89
- 'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89
- Abedi Pele CAM 89
- David Ginola LM 89
- Gianluca Vialli ST 89
- Jurgen Kohler CB 89
- Lucio CB 89
You will get two cards to choose from this SBC's reward pack, and the one you pick will be added to your Ultimate Team squad in EA FC 24.