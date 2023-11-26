EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The Base Hero Player Pick SBC is a great option for both beginner and veteran EA FC 24 players looking to add a new Base Hero to their Ultimate Team squads. Released as part of the Black Friday celebrations, this challenge allows you to pick between two Hero items when you complete it. None of this challenge's rewards have a limitation regarding what their overall stat can be. As such, you'll be able to access a massive reward pool.

This pool includes the entire set of Base Hero items that were introduced in Ultimate Team. While you'll have to heavily depend on your luck to get something valuable through the Base Hero Pick SBC in EA FC 24, your odds of getting good items aren't that bad.

However, it's important to be aware of all the possible cards you could get by completing the Base Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC rewards

Expand Tweet

The Base Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 90,000 coins to complete if you get all the required fodder from Ultimate Team's market. After beating this challenge, here are the items you could find in picks.

Lars Ricken CAM 85

DaMarcus Beasley LM 85

Peter Crouch ST 85

Tim Cahill ST 85

Clint Dempsey CAM 85

Alex Scott RB 85

Saeed Al-Owairan RW 85

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ludovic Giuly RM 86

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Nwankwo Kanu CF 86

Freddie Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Tomas Rosicky CAM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Joan Capdevialla LB 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Jerzy Dudek GK 86

Ledley King CB 86

Sami Al-Jaber ST 86

Ramires CDM 86

Ji Sung Park LM 86

Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86

John Arne Riise LB 86

Sonia Bompastor LB 86

Joe Cole RW 87

Rui Costa CAM 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Dimitar Berbatov ST 87

Claudio Marchision CM 87

Jorge Campos GK 87

Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87

Tomas Brolin ST 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Steve McManaman RM 87

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88

Jari Litmanen CAM 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 88

Nadine Kessler CM 88

Vincent Kompany CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Diego Forlan ST 88

Wesley Sneijder CAM 88

Carlos Tevez ST 88

Enzo Fransescoli CF 88

Fernando Morientes ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

David Ginola LM 89

Gianluca Vialli ST 89

Jurgen Kohler CB 89

Lucio CB 89

Ultimately, the two items you get from completing the Base Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 will massively depend on your luck. However, this challenge has some amazing cards that you can potentially win after completing it.