EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The Base Hero Player Pick SBC is a great option for both beginner and veteran EA FC 24 players looking to add a new Base Hero to their Ultimate Team squads. Released as part of the Black Friday celebrations, this challenge allows you to pick between two Hero items when you complete it. None of this challenge's rewards have a limitation regarding what their overall stat can be. As such, you'll be able to access a massive reward pool.
This pool includes the entire set of Base Hero items that were introduced in Ultimate Team. While you'll have to heavily depend on your luck to get something valuable through the Base Hero Pick SBC in EA FC 24, your odds of getting good items aren't that bad.
However, it's important to be aware of all the possible cards you could get by completing the Base Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24.
Complete list of EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC rewards
The Base Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 90,000 coins to complete if you get all the required fodder from Ultimate Team's market. After beating this challenge, here are the items you could find in picks.
- Lars Ricken CAM 85
- DaMarcus Beasley LM 85
- Peter Crouch ST 85
- Tim Cahill ST 85
- Clint Dempsey CAM 85
- Alex Scott RB 85
- Saeed Al-Owairan RW 85
- Robbie Keane ST 86
- Ludovic Giuly RM 86
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 86
- Freddie Ljunberg LM 86
- Landon Donovan CF 86
- Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 86
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 86
- Joan Capdevialla LB 86
- Sidney Govou ST 86
- Jerzy Dudek GK 86
- Ledley King CB 86
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 86
- Ramires CDM 86
- Ji Sung Park LM 86
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86
- John Arne Riise LB 86
- Sonia Bompastor LB 86
- Joe Cole RW 87
- Rui Costa CAM 87
- Ivan Cordoba CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 87
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 87
- Claudio Marchision CM 87
- Jorge Campos GK 87
- Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87
- Tomas Brolin ST 87
- Harry Kewell LW 87
- Steve McManaman RM 87
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88
- Ricardo Carvalho CB 88
- Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88
- Jari Litmanen CAM 88
- Rafael Marquez CB 88
- Antonio Di Natale ST 88
- Javier Mascherano CB 88
- Mario Gomez ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 88
- Nadine Kessler CM 88
- Vincent Kompany CB 88
- Diego Milito ST 88
- Diego Forlan ST 88
- Wesley Sneijder CAM 88
- Carlos Tevez ST 88
- Enzo Fransescoli CF 88
- Fernando Morientes ST 89
- Rudi Voller ST 89
- 'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89
- Abedi Pele CAM 89
- David Ginola LM 89
- Gianluca Vialli ST 89
- Jurgen Kohler CB 89
- Lucio CB 89
Ultimately, the two items you get from completing the Base Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 will massively depend on your luck. However, this challenge has some amazing cards that you can potentially win after completing it.