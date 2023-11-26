EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Base Hero Player Pick SBC is a really interesting challenge that has been added to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Black Friday events. The latest SBC not only guarantees a Base Hero item for players completing it, but it allows them to pick between two cards. This makes the challenge far more interesting, as you should have some degree of control over the reward you obtain.

The main task is to estimate the possible amount of coins you need to complete the challenge. This will help you decide about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea of the probable costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Base Hero Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC terms and conditions

Despite the potentially great rewards from the challenge, there are only two tasks that you must complete. Both have their own terms and conditions, but meeting them shouldn't be an issue even if you're a beginner in Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Base Hero Player Pick SBC will cost around 90,000 coins if you collect all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team market. You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals and try to get more fodder.

Based on your weekly performances, you'll receive different packs that will fetch you more fodder. This will allow you to save your coins for alternate uses in Ultimate Team.

Is the EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC worth it?

This depends on your existing squad in Ultimate Team. On its own, tonight's special challenge is well worth the cost, although there are several potential rewards that might not fetch you a profit. Still, there's a degree of control, as completing the challenge will initially get you two Hero cards. You can choose the one you want to keep based on the state of your existing lineup.

If you're looking for a Hero card to add to your collection, this is an excellent challenge to attempt. However, do remember that there's always a degree of uncertainty with challenges like this, and it could eventually result in a loss of investments.