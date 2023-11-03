EA FC 24 Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA FC 24 players can now experience the Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution, which arrives with the second team of the promo. The latest evolution presents an exciting opportunity, as one can use it to upgrade an attacking midfielder from their squad amid certain restrictions. However, it's important to make prudent use of this evolution, as it's a paid option.

You can avail of the Centurions Attacking Mid evolution by spending either 2,000 FC points or 150,000 coins. It's the joint-highest as far as costs are concerned, but the upgrades are quite interesting. Moreover, this evolution will allow you to use higher-rated items and get them upgraded.

EA FC 24 Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution requirements

A set of conditions must be matched by a card before being used in the evolution. Furthermore, it imposes a restriction, as players can't use the highest-rated items and boost them even further.

Overall: Max. 83

Pace: Max. 82

Dribbling: Max. 85

Playstyles: Max 7

Positions: CAM

Shooting: Max. 82

Defending: Max. 70

EA FC 24 Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution Upgrades

There are three levels of upgrades, each with a specific set of conditions that must be fulfilled in EA FC 24.

Level 1 Upgrades:

Playstyle: Incisive Pass

Overall: +1

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Level 1 Upgrade conditions:

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Upgrades:

WF: +1*

Playstyle: Pinged Pass

Overall: +1

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Shooting: +2

Level 2 Upgrade conditions:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Upgrades:

Playstyle: Long Ball Pass

Overall: +2

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +4

Level 3 Upgrade conditions:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best EA FC 24 Centurions Attacking Mid Evolution players

Thanks to the relatively flexible requirements, players have a plethora of options to choose from. However, it's advisable to use the evolution on any one of the following items since you'll be spending coins/FC points.

Ella Toone

Claudia Pina

Lee Kang In TOTW

Leicy Santos TOTW

Aaron Ramsey

Carlinhos TOTW

Antonio Marchesano

Ashley Sanchez

Eberechi Eze

Although there are plenty more options worthy of this evolution, the above-mentioned items improve significantly with all three levels of upgrades.