EA FC 24 Wesley Sneijder Hero Challenge SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Wesley Sneijder Hero Challenge SBC has finally been released in Ultimate Team despite a slight delay in its launch. It was already announced that the SBC would go live on December 20, but it didn't appear at 6 pm UK time. However, players will be able to complete the solo task challenge and come closer to getting some very useful rewards.

The Hero Challenge SBCs have been introduced by EA Sports on the occasion of the launch of UCL Heroes. It is a new version of Heroes with better stats and unique card art. By completing the EA FC 24 Wesley Sneijder Hero Challenge SBC, you will earn another cosmetic item, a reward pack, and, most importantly, complete one Ultimate Team objective set to unlock more packs.

All EA FC 24 Wesley Sneijder Hero Challenge SBC tasks

Like all previous Hero Challenge SBCs, the EA FC 24 Wesley Sneijder Hero Challenge SBC also has only one task. The conditions are simple, and completing them shouldn't be difficult even if you're a relative beginner to Ultimate Team.

Task - EA FC 24 Wesley Sneijder Hero Challenge SBC

# of players from Holland: Min 1

Clubs: Min 4

Same Nation Count: Max 5

Gold Players: Min 7

Rare: Min 10

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 28

# of players in the Squad: 11

This challenge will cost around 7,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market, which is cheap. However, there are many cards that can be used to complete this challenge, and it's best to use items that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. This will not only save your coins but also increase the valuation of the rewards you get.

After completing the challenge, you will unlock an exclusive cosmetic item themed around the UCL Heroes, and one Premium Gold Players Pack will be added to your Ultimate Team store.

Additionally, you will also be completing the The TOTGS Puzzle Completionist objective, unlocking additional rewards. Furthermore, finishing this SBC is part of unlocking the group rewards that feature an 81+x11 pack.