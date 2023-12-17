Is the EA FC 24 Deluxe TOTGS pack worth it?

The Team of the Group Stages promo is now underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released the Deluxe TOTGS pack in the Store. This is the first pack reelased in the game so far that guarantees a UEFA TOTGS player, making it an extremely enticing proposition for gamers looking to add one of these elusive new items to their starting lineup.

Special packs have been a recurring theme in every promo released so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team's game cycle. Every event introduces a variety of Store packs for gamers to spend their coins or FC Points on in hopes of obtaining overpowered players for their clubs, and the Deluxe TOTGS pack is a fine example of this concept.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Deluxe TOTGS pack is now live in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store

The TOTGS promo roster features some of the biggest names in the sport, as these star athletes have performed at the very highest level and helped their teams succeed in the ongoing UEFA tournaments. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Antoine Griezmann receiving boosted versions in EA FC 24, the Deluxe TOTGS pack is extremely appealing.

This is the first pack released in the game so far that offers a guaranteed special item from the TOTGS promo, but the probabilities of obtaining the various items varies based on their rarity. It will be available in the game for the next six days, and costs either 200,00 coins or 1,500 FC Points to unlock.

What does the Deluxe TOTGS pack contain in EA FC 24?

The pack includes on guaranteed UEFA TOTGS player item, as well as 20 rare gold player items, all rated 83 or higher. All items are untradeable.

These are the exact probabilities of obtaining various player types from this pack:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 10%

UCL Team of the Group Stage player: 43%

UEL Team of the Group Stage player: 35%

UECL Team of the Group Stage player: 35%

UEFA Heroes (Womens) player: 1.1%

UEFA Heroes (Mens) player: 12%

While the pack only guarantees a player from the TOTGS roster, there is a possibility that fans can even get their hands on a newly-released CL Hero item.

Is the Deluxe TOTGS pack worth it in EA FC 24?

Similar to most store packs released in the game so far, this pack is definitely not worth purchasing with coins. Coins are hard to earn in Ultimate Team, and with most TOTGS items being cheaper than the cost of the pack, it is only worth buying for those willing to spend money on FC Points.