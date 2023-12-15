EA FC 24 Centurions Icon Eusebio SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the arrival of the Team of the Group Stages promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Centurions Icon Eusebio SBC for gamers to grind. This is the most expensive and overpowered Icon Squad Building Challenge released so far in the game cycle. Fans will be eager to begin the grind to try and get their hands on the legendary Portuguese striker offered by this inclusion.
Plenty of elite-tier players have been released via SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team since this title's release. However, Centurions Eusebio is by far the most coveted and expensive Icon to be up for grabs through a Squad Building Challenge.
He has always been overpowered on the virtual pitch since his addition to the Icon roster in FIFA 19, and his Centurions version is definitely one of this year's best attackers.
The Centurions Icon version of Eusebio is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
EA FC 24's Centurions promo was the first instance of Icons receiving boosted versions. The studio has totally revamped the Icon roster in Ultimate Team this year, with every legendary athlete possessing just one base version to allow more room for special cards. Centurions Icon Eusebio is a fine example of this concept, and he is now available to be unlocked via an SBC.
The former Benfica striker is always a sought-after player in Ultimate Team due to his impressive pace, dribbling, and shooting stats, as well as his signature five-star weak foot. He also has the rapid, quickstep and power shot Playstyles, making him a formidable attacker in EA FC 24's current meta.
How to unlock Centurions Icon Eusebio in EA FC 24
The SBC to unlock Eusebio consists of 18 segments. That makes it the second most challenging SBC after POTM Kylian Mbappe. These are its requirements:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup
- Player Quality: Exactly Silve
On a Loan
- 86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
O rei de Portugal
- Players from Portugal: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Top Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum one
86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 2.7 million coins.