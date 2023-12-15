EA FC 24 Centurions Icon Eusebio SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the arrival of the Team of the Group Stages promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Centurions Icon Eusebio SBC for gamers to grind. This is the most expensive and overpowered Icon Squad Building Challenge released so far in the game cycle. Fans will be eager to begin the grind to try and get their hands on the legendary Portuguese striker offered by this inclusion.

Plenty of elite-tier players have been released via SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team since this title's release. However, Centurions Eusebio is by far the most coveted and expensive Icon to be up for grabs through a Squad Building Challenge.

He has always been overpowered on the virtual pitch since his addition to the Icon roster in FIFA 19, and his Centurions version is definitely one of this year's best attackers.

The Centurions Icon version of Eusebio is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA FC 24's Centurions promo was the first instance of Icons receiving boosted versions. The studio has totally revamped the Icon roster in Ultimate Team this year, with every legendary athlete possessing just one base version to allow more room for special cards. Centurions Icon Eusebio is a fine example of this concept, and he is now available to be unlocked via an SBC.

The former Benfica striker is always a sought-after player in Ultimate Team due to his impressive pace, dribbling, and shooting stats, as well as his signature five-star weak foot. He also has the rapid, quickstep and power shot Playstyles, making him a formidable attacker in EA FC 24's current meta.

How to unlock Centurions Icon Eusebio in EA FC 24

The SBC to unlock Eusebio consists of 18 segments. That makes it the second most challenging SBC after POTM Kylian Mbappe. These are its requirements:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Silve

On a Loan

86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

O rei de Portugal

Players from Portugal: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum one

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 2.7 million coins.