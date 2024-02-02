EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and it becomes the first challenge under the new promo. The special card was released on the opening night of the new promo, and it can be a fantastic addition for many players and their respective squads.
The first job is to estimate the possible number of coins needed to get all the fodder. Let's analyze the tasks of the EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC, which has four of them.
All EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC tasks
Task 1 - FC Bayern Munchen
- Min. 1 Players from: FC Bayern München
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 84
Task 2 - Germany
- Min. 1 Players from: Germany
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 85
Task 3 - Top Form
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 86
Task 4 - Bundesliga
- Min. 1 Players from: Bundesliga
- Min. Team Rating: 88
EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC cheapest solutions
Task 1 - FC Bayern Munchen
- Leroy Sane 84
- Stanislav Lobotka 84
- Memphis Depay 84
- Thomas Muller 84
- Fabinho 84
- Casey Stanway 84
- Serge Gnabry 84
- Griedge Mbock 84
- Alan Varela 84
- Luis Alberto 84
- Ruben Neves 84
Cost: 32,000 coins
Task 2 - Germany
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Lina Magull: 87
- Lea Schuller: 86
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
Costs: 48,000 coins
Task 3 - Top Form
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87
- Lucas Chevalier: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Lina Magull: 87
- Lea Schuller: 86
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
Costs: 90,000 coins
Task 4 - Bundesliga
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Victor Osimhen: 88
- Mikel Oyarzabal: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Lina Magull: 87
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87
- Lea Schuller: 86
Costs: 255,000 coins
Is the EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC worth completing?
The latest SBC is an excellent addition in terms of its value. After completing it, you'll obtain a 90-rated CDM item that can operate at RB and CM. Additionally, it offers two playstyle+ — Long Ball Pass and Pinged Pass.
This appears to be a card that could shine massively in defensive duty, and it also has the potential to get upgrades in the future. If you have the fodder for the tasks, this is certainly a challenge worth your time and investment.