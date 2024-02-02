EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and it becomes the first challenge under the new promo. The special card was released on the opening night of the new promo, and it can be a fantastic addition for many players and their respective squads.

The first job is to estimate the possible number of coins needed to get all the fodder. Let's analyze the tasks of the EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC, which has four of them.

All EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC tasks

Task 1 - FC Bayern Munchen

Min. 1 Players from: FC Bayern München

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 2 - Germany

Min. 1 Players from: Germany

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Task 3 - Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 4 - Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players from: Bundesliga

Min. Team Rating: 88

EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC cheapest solutions

Task 1 - FC Bayern Munchen

Leroy Sane 84

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Memphis Depay 84

Thomas Muller 84

Fabinho 84

Casey Stanway 84

Serge Gnabry 84

Griedge Mbock 84

Alan Varela 84

Luis Alberto 84

Ruben Neves 84

Cost: 32,000 coins

Task 2 - Germany

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Lea Schuller: 86

Yan Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Costs: 48,000 coins

Task 3 - Top Form

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Lucas Chevalier: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Lea Schuller: 86

Yan Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Costs: 90,000 coins

Task 4 - Bundesliga

Mapi Leon: 89

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Mikel Oyarzabal: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Lea Schuller: 86

Costs: 255,000 coins

Is the EA FC 24 Joshua Kimmich RTTF SBC worth completing?

Detailed stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

The latest SBC is an excellent addition in terms of its value. After completing it, you'll obtain a 90-rated CDM item that can operate at RB and CM. Additionally, it offers two playstyle+ — Long Ball Pass and Pinged Pass.

This appears to be a card that could shine massively in defensive duty, and it also has the potential to get upgrades in the future. If you have the fodder for the tasks, this is certainly a challenge worth your time and investment.