EA FC 24 Daily FC Versus Challenge SBC - All tasks, rewards, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 Daily FC Versus Challenge SBC appears to be a new fodder challenge released as part of the new promo. EA Sports has been following this pattern with the previous promos as well, and players will be delighted there are more ways to earn some great packs. Moreover, the new challenge will be available throughout the FC Versus promo and comes right ahead of the eagerly awaited TOTY celebrations.

The main task is to estimate the possible amount of coins. Typically, this type of fodder SBCs are pretty cheap to complete and can even be done for free. To find out the cheapest possible solutions, let's analyze the tasks from the Daily FC Versus Challenge SBC.

How to complete the EA FC 24 Daily FC Versus Challenge SBC?

There's only one task in this SBC. While the solo task does have its own share of conditions, finding a possible solution won't pose a challenge. This makes it ideal for beginners who may not have too much fodder.

If you get all the fodder from the market, this challenge will cost about 6,000 coins. That said, the potential completion cost for most players will be free. You can always grind different modes like Squad Battles, complete seasonal milestones, and grind objectives to get more fodder.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Daily FC Versus Challenge SBC

Leagues: Min 2

Clubs: Min 4

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Gold Players: Min 10

Rare: Min 5

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 27

# of players in the Squad: 11

When will the EA FC 24 Daily FC Versus Challenge SBC expire?

The challenge will be available until January 12. However, it can only be done once on a daily basis. After completing the challenge, players will get a Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack. Considering the cheap completion costs, this SBC is certainly worth it.