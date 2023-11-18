Is the EA FC 24 FC Pro Live Premium Pack worth it?

The FC Pro Live event is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has added the FC Pro Live Premium Pack for gamers to try and obtain some new special cards. This is a brand-new concept in Ultimate Team. It introduces live items that receive upgrades based on the performance of esports athletes in the upcoming pro tournament.

The FC Pro Open will commence soon, with some of the best players in the world facing off against each other for a claim over the $1 million prize pool. EA Sports has allowed Ultimate Team enthusiasts to join in on the action by releasing a roster of special cards that have the potential to be boosted further based on the performance of the esports athlete they are linked to.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The FC Pro Live Premium Pack is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Special store packs have been a recurring aspect of every promo so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the latest FC Pro Live event is no different. With a full roster of special cards with dynamic ratings up for grabs, gamers will be eager to open as many packs as possible to try and get their hands on these elusive items. This makes the latest FC Pro Live Premium pack especially enticing.

What does the FC Pro Live Premium Pack contain?

The FC Pro Live Premium Pack is now available in the Ultimate Team store and contains 40 rare gold players, with two guaranteed to be rated 86 or higher, as well as two FC Pro Live Loan Player Picks. All items are untradeable and the loans are for 20 matches. Here are the specific probabilities of obtaining different players from this pack:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 10%

FC Pro Live player: 28%

With such high chances of getting one of the new special items, this pack will certainly be tempting for gamers looking to test their luck and potentially upgrade their squads in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Is it worth purchasing the FC Pro Live Premium Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Special packs like the FC Pro Live Premium Pack serve a dual purpose, as they also have a guaranteed minimum rating threshold, providing gamers with the opportunity to obtain a special card while also guaranteeing fodder players for SBCs.

The latest Store pack offers a minimum of two players rated 86 or higher, which can prove useful for future SBCs like the upcoming POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC.

The pack costs 225,000 coins or 2,000 FC Points. While it is certainly not worth buying with coins due to the untradeable nature of its contents, it is a worthwhile proposition for gamers willing to spend on microtransactions.