EA Sports releases FC Pro Live roster in EA FC 24 featuring dynamic cards such as Willian and Sadio Mane

The FC Pro Live roster has been released, featuring popular footballers like Sadio Mane and Willian in EA FC 24. With the Threat Threat series coming to an end, this week's special series is quite different, especially considering they are dynamic in nature and can get upgrades depending on how pros representing the cards perform.

The dynamic cards in the FC Pro Live roster can get better in terms of stats depending on the pros representing them in FC Pro Live. This article will go over all you need to know about the latest stream release, with stats for the upgraded cards.

With it being Black Friday, EA Sports has introduced a brand new series of cards into EA FC 24 to keep things fresh. As mentioned before, the distinguishing feature of the promo is the dynamic cards. As per the official release, these cards will receive direct boosts to their stats depending on the FC Pro Live.

Each of the items in the roster is, therefore, connected to the FC professional esports players representing them in the competition. Without further ado, here are all the upgraded cards in the roster that EA FC 24 players can pack during the promo. The boosted stats are also listed beside each name.

Mane: 88

Willian: 88

Kolo Muani: 87

Locatelli: 87

Ogbonna: 87

Tauvin: 87

Koulibaly: 87

Fabinho: 87

Alli: 87

Phillips: 86

Karamoh: 86

Malen: 85

Ivan Cavaleiro: 85

Makengo: 85

Simakan: 84

The FC Pro Live roster already consists of cards that feature upgrades, but EA FC 24 players interested in packing one will get an added bonus if the professional athlete represents the card in the EA Sports FC Pro Open. If the esports player wins, some of the cards can get substantial upgrades, with their overall rating getting boosted by a full four points on top of the prior upgrade.

For example, take the 86-rated Phillips card in the promo that is being represented in the competition by popular esports professional Tekkz. The card itself can get upgrades to its ratings depending on various facets, such as Tekkz earning a certain amount of points and qualifying rounds. In the best-case scenario, the 86-rate card can even be boosted to an overall of 90.