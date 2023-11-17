All EA FC 24 FC Pro Live cards leaks

FC Pro Live will begin soon in EA FC 24, introducing a new promo to the popular football video game series. This is the first time in the history of Ultimate Team that a promo is being determined by the esports community, with every item in the upcoming promo being selected by the twenty pros who are set to take part in the FC Pro Open, which will commence in November.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially revealed any of the cards that will go live later tonight. However, several reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff have already hinted at some of the cards that are likely to appear in the FC Pro Live promo. Some of the leaked names will be getting their first special items in EA FC 24, while the remaining have other versions (2like TOTW cards) already available in Ultimate Team.

Complete list of EA FC 24 FC Pro Live cards in Ultimate Team

Let's first take a look at all the cards that have been leaked as of writing

Kalvin Phillips

Randall Kolo Muani

Donyell Malen

Denis Genreau

Willian

Sadio Mane

Mohamed Simikan

Jean-Victor Masengo

All these FC Pro Live cards are expected to appear in Ultimate Team packs starting today, November 17. The new cards will be available from 6 pm onwards, but players will have to rely on their luck to find them.

Additionally, two more items have also been leaked, but they are expected to appear as part of SBCs. The names include Hirving Lozano and Manuel Locatelli, and both challenges have also been leaked by FUT Sheriff. However, finer details regarding the items are yet to be revealed, including how easy or difficult it will be to obtain them in EA FC 24.

It's also worth noting that there will be an upgrade system applicable to all the cards. For the first time in Ultimate Team history, the cards won't rely on real-life performances and achievements of the footballers for boosts. Instead, they will depend on the performance of the pros in the upcoming FC Pro Open tournament.

Boosts will include improvements in key stats and overalls, along with better abilities and new playstyles. Eventually, a few cards could improve massively depending on how the pros selecting them perform over the next few months.