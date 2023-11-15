EA FC 24 Manuel Locatelli FC Pro Live SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumor turns out to be true, Manuel Locatelli FC Pro Live SBC could soon become available in Ultimate Team. The latest leak appears from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their X account. In fact, Manuel Locatelli becomes the first footballer who is now rumored to make an appearance as part of the upcoming promo.

There has been plenty of excitement among fans ever since EA Sports announced the upcoming FC Pro Live promo. It will be a brand-new addition to the series and will feature special cards selected by all those who have qualified for the FC Pro Open.

As of writing, not much is known about the Manuel Locatelli FC Pro Live SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on the nature of the upcoming promo items that will be in EA FC 24.

Expected EA FC 24 Manuel Locatelli FC Pro Live SBC release date

The FC Pro Live promo is expected to commence on Friday, November 17. It's the same date the Triple Threat promo is expected to end, which is supposed to be a one-week promo. The Manuel Locatelli FC Pro Live SBC could be released on the same date.

Typically, EA Sports releases a special promo card on SBC when it's launched in Ultimate Team. Hence, November 17 seems to be the likeliest date for the challenge to be released worldwide. Readers are advised not to draw any conclusion until the official dates are announced, and they're requested to follow EA FC 24 and Sportskeeda accounts for all the latest information.

Expected EA FC 24 Manuel Locatelli FC Pro Live SBC cost

The cost of the upcoming SBC will depend mainly on what kind of tasks will be part of it. A higher number of tasks, along with difficult terms and conditions, will require players to spend more coins to get the necessary fodder. However, users should at least expect a cost between 120,000 and 150,000 coins since the card could also receive upgrades in the future.

It's also worth noting that every FC Pro Live card will have the potential to receive boosts in stats and playstyles in the future if they can fulfill certain conditions.

It remains to be seen when the challenge gets released in Ultimate Team and what the final costs of the card will be.