EA FC 24 FC Pro Live promo release date and time across all regions confirmed

FC Pro Live will be the next EA FC 24 promo in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has finally confirmed some details regarding it. The new event was originally announced during the recently concluded FC Pro Open qualifiers. This promo will be a brand new addition to Ultimate Team, as it has never been in any of the previous FIFA titles.

So far, EA Sports hasn't mentioned any of the cards present in the upcoming promo. However, the release date and time for this event have been officially confirmed by Ultimate Team's loading screen. This will enable EA FC 24 players to plan their actions accordingly and jump into the FC Pro Live promo once its cards are available in packs.

EA FC 24 FC Pro Live release date

It was widely expected that the ongoing Triple Threat cards would be a one-week affair, and this has now been confirmed. The event won't offer any Team 2 cards, and its items will be removed from packs on November 17. This is the same date the FC Pro Live cards will be added to different packs.

Additionally, new items that are part of this promo are also expected to be added via SBCs and objectives. A couple of social media rumors have hinted at upcoming SBCs featuring special cards of Hirving Lozano and Manuel Locatelli. As of this writing, no pack item has been leaked, so readers are advised for the official release before drawing any conclusions.

EA FC 24 FC Pro Live release time

The loading screen has also confirmed the exact moment when the cards will be available in Ultimate Team. The new cards will be available at 6 pm UK time, which is the standard time followed by all the promos. Players in the United States will have to wait till 10 am PT/1 pm ET, while Indians can get the new cards starting at 11:30 pm IST.

All items belonging to the upcoming promo will have the potential to receive upgrades. It's likely that each of the 20 players at the FC Pro Open will select one card each, who will make it to the promo. Based on the performance of these players at FC Pro Open, their selected cards will receive upgrades.