EA FC 24 Caio Henrique and Jeffinho Dynamic Duo SBC tasks, costs, and more

The Caio Henrique and Jeffinho Dynamic Duo SBC is now live in EA FC 24 following a social media leak from a few days ago suggesting its arrival. Players can add up to two special cards for their respective Ultimate Team squads. Unlike typical promo items, you won't have to open any packs to get these items.

All you have to do is complete the respective tasks before the SBC expires from Ultimate Team. Before you get started, it is best to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will allow you to decide about attempting it in the first place. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Caio Henrique and Jeffinho Dynamic Duo SBC in EA FC 24.

The Caio Henrique and Jeffinho Dynamic Duo SBC is pretty easy to complete for EA FC 24 players

The Caio Henrique and Jeffinho Dynamic Duo SBC is a set of two separate tasks. Both of them have their own stipulations, and you can choose to complete either one or both of them. Each task unlocks a unique card.

One of the two new Dynamic Duo cards (Image via EA Sports)

Task 1 - Caio Henrique

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Jeffinho

# of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Caio Henrique and Jeffinho Dynamic Duo SBC will cost about 64,000 coins if you complete both tasks with all the fodder brought from the market. If you attempt only one of them, the completion cost will be halved. You can further reduce it using cards that are available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Since this SBC is available October 24, 2023, you can take your time to grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will help you get more packs that can provide you with more fodder as well.

Is the Caio Henrique and Jeffinho Dynamic Duo SBC worth it in EA FC 24?

By completing both tasks, you'll get two special cards of 84 overalls each. Jeffinho is positioned as an LW, and Caio Henrique's base position is as an LB. While the two cards have some positives, their weaknesses are easily recognizable to EA FC 24 veterans.

This challenge is perfect for you if you're a beginner who is building a squad with Ligue 1-based footballers. Those who already have a set squad should look to avoid it all costs.