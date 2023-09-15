EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 highest-rated Ligue 1 players, featuring Kylian Mbappe and others

The highest-rated EA FC 24 players from Ligue 1 have been revealed, with French superstar Kylian Mbappe topping this list. As one of the highest-rated footballers in the game in general, this comes as no surprise. However, he is not the only player to receive incredible stats and attributes in EA FC 24. This title will soon be released worldwide.

With barely a week to go before the arrival of its Ultimate Edition, EA Sports has been revealing individual ratings for the top leagues recently. Ligue 1 is one of the most popular leagues in FIFA due to the overpowered nature of its players, and fans of PSG will be glad to learn Kylian Mbappe has retained his ratings.

Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player from the Ligue 1 in EA FC 24

Similar to every other league that has had its EA FC 24 player ratings revealed so far, the top 24 list for Ligue 1 is dominated by PSG players. The reigning champions have been a dominant force in French football over the last decade and have been home to some amazing talent. With Messi and Neymar leaving, Kylian Mbappe now has to shoulder the responsibility of guiding the Parisians to glory.

Fortunately, he will have some quality assistance, with PSG having one of the most impressive rosters in FC 24. While their attacking firepower suffered due to Neymar and Messi's departure, they have secured the signing of Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona. That said, this team will still face competition from other teams that also feature on this top 24 list.

These are the best Ligue 1 players in EA FC 24

After an exhilarating last season, these are the ratings assigned to the best players in France's top flight:

Kylian Mbappe: 91

Marquinhos: 87

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Ousmane Dembele: 86

Keylor Navas: 85

Achraf Hakimi: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Wissam Ben Yedder: 83

Alexandre Lacazette: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Presnel Kimpembe: 82

Antony Lopes: 82

Nuno Mendes: 82

Benjamin Bourigeaud: 81

Jonathan Clauss: 81

Danilo Pereira: 81

Jonathan David: 81

Martin Terrier: 81

Geoffrey Kondogbia: 81

Gaetan Laborde: 81

Nemanja Matic: 81

Bryce Samba: 81

Manuel Ugarte: 81

Not only have the reigning champions boosted their offensive lineup by signing Dembele and Asensio to partner up with Mbappe, they have also bolstered their defensive ranks with Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez. These new defensive additions will have plenty to deal with, especially considering top performers from last season like Lacazette and Jonathan David have received boosts in EA FC 24.