EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 2 objective set - All tasks, rewards, and more

The Themed Team Pursuit 2 objective set is now live in EA FC 24 and offers another wonderful opportunity for players to find some useful packs for their Ultimate Team accounts. This challenge is similar to one released earlier last week, and its rewards are quite valuable during the ongoing RTTK promo. It offers a great chance to yield a special item from the packs you will get by completing this objective set's tasks.

To accomplish that, you won't have to spend any coins unless you are desperately short of cards, either. When approaching the Themed Team Pursuit 2 Objective, your aim should be to figure out the quickest possible way to complete all its tasks. This will allow you to unlock all the individual and group rewards for your collection.

Let's take a look at what this objective's tasks and their conditions are, and how hard it will be for you to accomplish them in EA FC 24.

All Themed Team Pursuit 2 Objective set tasks in EA FC 24

Four individual tasks are part of the Themed Team Pursuit 2 objective set. Like the challenge released last week, each of its segments requires you to play with certain cards from specific leagues. Here's how to complete this objective:

Premier League: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Premier League players in your starting squad.

Super Lig: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Super Lig players in your starting squad.

NWSL: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Liga NWSL players in your starting squad.

First Owner: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five first-owned players in your starting squad.

You can complete the Themed Team Pursuit 2 Objective set in EA FC 24 on any of its three game modes: Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Weekend League. The easiest option to beat this challenge will be Squad Battles, as you take on AI-controlled opponents in it. Moreover, in this mode, you can also control the difficulty of the matches you play according to your liking.

Here are all the individual and group rewards that you will obtain after completing the entire objective set.

1 x Gold Players Pack

2 x 75+ Rated Rare Player Packs

1 x Small Electrum Players

1 x 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (500 season XP)

Like last week's objective, the latest set is also pretty easy to complete, and offer some interesting packs at no additional cost in EA FC 24.