How to complete the Themed Team Pursuit Objective set in EA FC 24

The Themed Team Pursuit Objective is a new set of tasks that EA FC 24 players can complete in the Ultimate Team mode. It comes towards the end of the early access period as EA Sports prepares for the game's global launch on September 29. This new set provides players with a wonderful opportunity to earn different packs that could be incredibly beneficial towards squad building.

For starters, your main job will be to strategize completing the different tasks. Doing so will allow you to unlock all packs that are available as part of the set. Moreover, it will be extremely beneficial to open packs with the RTTK promo coming up in two days.

Let's take a look at all the tasks that are part of the Themed Team Pursuit Objective in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit Objective set tasks and rewards

The Themed Team Pursuit Objective set consists of four separate objectives. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them, as the four are separate from each other. However, some will be easier to complete than the rest, depending on the cards that you might have in your EA FC 24 squad.

Expand Tweet

Serie A: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Serie A players in your starting squad.

Eredivisie: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Eredivisie players in your starting squad.

Spain Liga F: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Liga F players in your starting squad.

Silver: Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Silver players in your starting squad.

Here are the following packs you'll get from the Themed Team Pursuit Objective and its associated tasks:

1 x Gold Players Pack

2 x 75+ Rated Rare Player Packs

1 x Small Electrum Players

1 x 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (500 season XP)

All the packs you receive will be untradeable in nature. However, they could provide you with some amazing options for your current squad. Additionally, you can always use the cards you don't need as SBC fodder to unlock more rewards.