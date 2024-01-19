EA FC 24 George Best TOTY Icon SBC - Expected release date, cost, and more

The EA FC 24 George Best TOTY Icon SBC could be an extremely lucrative offer for players to consider in Ultimate Team. A fresh leak from FUT Sheriff has claimed that the Welshman's TOTY card is set to arrive in the game as an SBC rather than in packs. This makes Best the second such Icon to be leaked, following the earlier reveal of a similar SBC for Homare Sawa.

Despite the lack of official information from EA Sports, certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 George Best TOTY Icon SBC. For one, Icon SBCs have always been released during the TOTY promo in previous games of the series, so it's unlikely that EA Sports will radically change the pattern.

When will the EA FC 24 George Best TOTY Icon SBC be released?

EA Sports has confirmed that the TOTY promo will commence on January 19, 2024. According to FIFATradingRomania, the period between January 19, 2024, and January 21, 2024, will see attackers in packs. These also include cards that have RW and LW as their primary positions.

Best's TOTY Icon card is widely expected to have RW as its primary position. Hence, there's a great chance that the challenge will appear on the night of January 19, 2024, or on January 20, 2024.

The period between January 25, 2024, and February 2, 2024, should also be considered. This window will see every TOTY card available in packs, so there's a great chance that the EA FC 24 George Best TOTY Icon SBC will appear during the same period.

Readers are advised not to draw any conclusions regarding the release date. It's best to wait for official confirmation from EA Sports.

How much will the EA FC 24 George Best TOTY Icon SBC cost?

The price of any SBC depends on the number of tasks present and their respective conditions. When it comes to Icon SBCs, their existing market prices can serve as a good indicator. As of writing, Best's base version is available for about 430,000 coins.

However, the TOTY Icon is expected to have far better stats and a higher overall, along with two playstyle+(s) instead of one. This means players should keep a budget of at least 900,000 coins if they plan to invest in this TOTY Icon SBC.