5 footballers in EA FC 24 Mobile with the highest sprint speed

EA FC 24 Mobile is available on all Android and iOS devices, and the new gameplay features have introduced an intriguing set of behavioral mechanisms of the footballers. The sprint and acceleration speed is more balanced and realistic than the previous installments of the EA Sports football games. For instance, higher attributes in the sprint and pace section will be instrumental for different tactical gameplays in the title.

Fast players outrun lower-pace defenders during counter-attacks, adding bits of real-life circumstances to the gameplay. Therefore, the buzz around these features raised the query regarding the fastest footballers in EA FC 24 Mobile, and this article will jot down and discuss the top five in this criteria.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and others have the highest sprint speed in EA FC 24 Mobile

1) Kylian Mbappe (97 Pace)

Attribute Rating Pace 97 Shooting 90 Passing 80 Dribbling 92 Defense 36 Physical 78

The French forward is considered one of the best players in this decade. From dominating performances in the historic World Cup win in 2018 to becoming the most crucial star in the Paris Saint-Germain line-up, the 24-year-old inside forward is raising his stocks rapidly.

Many veterans of the sport even believe Kylian Mbappe to be the next Ballon d’Or winner after a decade of dominance from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In EA FC 24 Mobile, Kylian Mbappe is the best-rated player alongside Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne. He is extremely fast, which lets him wreak havoc in the opponent's defensive lines by cutting down from the flanks. Acquiring Kylian Mbappe is a smart decision due to his high ratings which can be further boosted in various game modes.

2) Karim Adeyemi (96 Pace)

Attribute Rating Pace 96 Shooting 77 Passing 71 Dribbling 81 Defense 34 Physical 68

Karim Adeyemi is a player with high potential in EA FC 24 Mobile. The German youngster is touted to be the next big thing in the country, and he plays a vital role for the Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund. His pacy movements and goal-scoring ability are menacing and trouble the backlines of opponents.

EA FC 24 Mobile has implemented his threatening traits to the in-game Karim Adeyemi. Having a huge potential to grow, he becomes one of the finest players for counter-attacking or direct tactical football. His pace and off-ball movement can create spaces at various parts of the field in the title. Check out how to do the Think goal celebration with Adeyemi.

3) Alphonso Davies (96 Pace)

Attribute Rating Pace 96 Shooting 66 Passing 78 Dribbling 84 Defense 74 Physical 77

Alphonso Davies’ UEFA Champions League performances for Bayern Munich created a buzz on social media platforms. The attacking left-back is a significant cause of concern for the opponent's backline due to his tremendous pace and dribbling skills.

Alphonso Davies is considered one of the best Canadian footballers in history. He is also one of the best players in the title. Besides, Bayern Munich relies upon his attacking prowess in the fixtures.

In the EA FC 24 Mobile game, many players have highlighted the impressive skills of the Canadian international and considered him one of the fastest in the game. Fans compare him to well-known players like Marcelo and Kyle Walker because of his impressive speed and dribbling abilities, making him one of the fan-favorite left-back player cards.

4) Vinicius Jr. (95 Pace)

Attribute Rating Pace 95 Shooting 82 Passing 78 Dribbling 90 Defense 29 Physical 68

The reincarnation of Vinicius Jr. in the season 2022-23 has massively changed his career prospects. Having 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 matches last season, he has become a fearsome winger for the defense line of the opponents.

Vinicius Jr. is arguably one of the fastest players in the world right now, and EA FC 24 Mobile made no mistake in resembling that real-life trait. He is a valuable asset for your roster due to his towering sprint speed, dribbling, and pace.

5) Moussa Diaby (95 Pace)

Attribute Rating Pace 95 Shooting 73 Passing 75 Dribbling 86 Defense 42 Physical 59

After moving to Aston Villa from the German side, Bayer Leverkusen, Moussa Diaby has put on flashy displays in the Premier League. He was a crucial member of Bayer Leverkusen’s squad and played a vital role in various instances, making him a popular name in the football community.

His threatening pace and quality dribbling skills make him one of the best speedsters in the title. His raw shooting skills can be upgraded through progression training, and utilizing the buffed attributes will boost your team’s quick build-up prowess in the matches.

Check out how the Dynamic Speed feature works in EA FC 24 to enhance the utilization of your pacey players. For more EA FC content, follow Sportskeeda.