5 best players for beginners in eFootball 2024 mobile

eFootball 2024 mobile is up and running and has introduced a few eye-catching launch events and campaigns that bestow players with a hefty pocket at the start of their campaigns. The virtual currencies can be used to buy high-potential standard card players to build a commendable team. Notably, beginners in eFootball 2024 mobile must create a proper roster before getting rare and legendary players.

To win matches, there are a few options that can propel your team to victories. To that end, this article will list the five best players for beginners who can ensure wins without spending too much.

Disclaimer: This list does not include promo cards or icons.

Kim Min Jae, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and others are ideal for beginners in eFootball 2024 mobile

1) Kim Min-Jae

Kim Min-Jae was a star performer for Napoli’s league triumph in the 2022-2023 Serie A season. He subsequently became a sensation and now features regularly for Bayern Munich after a blockbuster summer transfer. In eFootball 2024 mobile, Kim Min Jae is a valuable asset as a trump card in your defense line.

The 79 OVR card costs around 47,000 GP with the potential of reaching 86+ in ratings through proper training. You can train him till level 27, which leaves a lot of space for you to mold the player into becoming your defender general.

2) Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the biggest names in football. In eFootball 2024 mobile, the legendary Swede is one of the best strikers for beginners. His impressive physical attributes make him a fine choice for a card costing merely 32,000 GP.

His 78 OVR card can be progressed to level 32, which could propel his ratings beyond 87 with proper training. His base card possesses noteworthy 79 off-ball awareness, 78 ball control, 78 kicking power, and 78 physical contact, making him a viable option for novices.

3) Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez rocked the World Cup 2022 with dominating performances. After clinching the winners' medal, the Argentine became a mainstream name in the eFootball community. One of the most popular choices for beginners, the midfielder possesses impressive passing ability for a standard card and a commendable 80 stamina.

Enzo Fernandez can be trained till level 41, leaving huge progression potential for the 43,000 GP player card. The base version has 80 attributes in both low and lofted passing, which makes him a creative catalyst in the starting XI for beginners. Furthermore, his overall rating can go beyond 90 with proper training.

4) Brice Samba

To build a sturdy team, beginners need a brick wall of defense in front of the goal. To that end, Brice Samba can be considered a wild card in eFootball 2024. The French goalkeeper only costs 14,000 GP and comes with a 79 OVR in his base version.

This player card can reach a potential rating of 89 at level 33. With attributes like 78 jump, 74 GK awareness, and 79 GK reflexes, Samba is a top choice for a beginner's roster in eFootball 2024 mobile.

5) Sofyan Amrabat

One of the best defensive midfielders in eFootball 2024 mobile for beginners, Sofyan Ambrabat, can protect the defense line with his rigorous screening. Since joining Manchester United, he has become a popular standard player card in eFootball 2024 mobile.

Costing 10,000 GP with the potential of boosting to level 42, the Moroccan international's base version is rated at 78 OVR and can reach around 92 OVR after appropriate training. With 78 aggression, 78 low pass, and 78 defensive engagement, Amrabat is an exceptional choice for a beginner's team.

The five cards presented here can easily be found in the player store and incorporated into your squad. Check out how to earn eFootball coins to buy rare and legendary players at the start of your journey.