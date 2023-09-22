How to train the free Neymar Jr. card in eFootball 2024 Mobile to max level

eFootball 2024 Mobile celebrates the new journey of Neymar Jr., the Brazilian soccer superstar, by incorporating a free Neymar Jr. card in-game. The campaign went live on September 22, 2023. You can get the card for free by logging in to the game, along with 80,000 GP and 20,000 Exp for completing the campaign objectives with the player in your Dream Team's first XI.

However, despite being a 95-rated SS card and capable of sneaking into any team easily, you will get an unspoken advantage by training it to Max level. This article will help you train the free Neymar Jr. card in eFootball 2024 to its peak potential.

Train free Neymar Jr. card in eFootball 2024 Mobile to get the most out of it

You will receive a free Neymar Jr card in eFootball 2024 Mobile for logging in to the game. However, it will be among other unclaimed items in your in-game inbox. You must open your inbox and tap on the item to claim the card.

Once you have claimed the card, go to ‘My Team’ and then go to ‘Players’ to find it on your roster. Then tap on the card and select ‘Level Training’ from the menu. From here, you can start implementing the training methods.

Tips of Training the free Neymar Jr. card in eFootball 2024 Mobile (Image via YouTube/Bioxy Tech and Gaming)

First, use your 'Training Programs' to propel the free Neymar Jr. card in eFootball 2024 to its highest level. You can train this card up to 25 levels, which will require at least four 10,000 ‘Training Programs’, three 4,000 ‘Training Programs,' and ten 1,000 ‘Training Programs.' You will get 'Progression Points' for training him.

However, 'Level Training' was only the first part of the process. After that, select the card from ‘My Team’ by repeating the aforementioned steps and opt for ‘Player Progression.’ Here are the Progression Points you have earned previously to train the card further.

Use Progression Points to increase Player Ratings of the free Neymar Jr. card (Image via YouTube/Bioxy Tech and Gaming)

You can add these Progression Points to different options to enhance various aspects of gameplay. Follow the tips below to reach the full potential of the free Neymar Jr. card in eFootball 2024 Mobile.

Add seven Progression Points to the ‘Aim’ icon (first one on the left-hand side) to increase Finishing, Set Piece Taking, etc.

Add three points to the ‘Football’ icon (second on the left-hand side) to increase Ball Control, Dribbling, passing, and more.

Add nine points to the ‘Cone’ icon (the third one on the left-hand side) to further increase Ball Control, Dribbling, etc.

Then add eight points to the ‘ZigZag arrow’ icon (fourth on the left-hand side) to enhance passing, Curl, and other aspects of gameplay.

Now add six points to the ‘Boot’ icon (the fifth icon on the left-hand side) to increase Speed, Acceleration, Stamina, and other aspects.

This way, you can get a 98-rated CF, SS, LMF, or LWF for your 'Dream Team'. Grab the free Neymar Jr card in eFootball 2024 Mobile today and train it to the highest level. After that, your opponent’s feet will tremble while facing your team.

