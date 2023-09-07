What are boosters in eFootball 2024?

eFootball 2024 is live on PC, consoles, and mobiles, bringing plenty of exciting content for the players to explore. Once again, much of the changes are centered around the Dream Team mode, allowing one to build squads with their favorite footballers. To aid the process, players can find a brand new type of card that has been introduced with the update - Boosters.

In Dream Team, different kinds of cards are available to be picked by the players. It starts from base versions, the standard variants with the highest number of choices. Boosters will be limited and include special footballers, but these cards will certainly be worth the extra effort as they can get unique boosts in eFootball 2024.

eFootball 2024's Boosters could be amazing choices for players

Typically, the overall rating of any card in eFootball 2024 depends on the training it receives. Konami offers maximum freedom to players, who can decide the strengths and weaknesses of a given card. Usually, it's only possible to take a card beyond the overall of 99, which itself isn't any mean feat since only some can achieve it.

However, Boosters will go one step beyond, as they will offer unique boosts in certain areas. The card type will decide these boosts, and Konami has released three different kinds so far. The recently released Lionel Messi Booster card is available as a paid DLC on all platforms. The main card of this DLC is a special version of Lionel Messi that has a +2 boost in Technique. These boosts enable players to take the card to an overall of 100.

Here are the different types of boosts and the attributes influenced by each:

Free-Kick Taking: Finishing, Set Piece Taking, Curl, Kicking Power

Technique: Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, Low Pass

Agility: Speed, Acceleration, Balance, Stamina

For example, the recently released Lionel Messi Booster item has a +2 boost in Technique. Once players train up his card, the boosts will influence the applicable stats, with a maximum possible overall of 100.

It's unclear how Boosters will be added to eFootball 2024. The Lionel Messi item is now available as a premium DLC, and there's no reliance on luck. All those who opt to get the DLC from the in-game store will find the item in their inventory.

Konami has announced that more types of boosts and cards will come later in the future. They will likely be part of packs, and players will have to depend on their luck. However, Booster items could also be released as part of the Season Passes and paid DLCs.