Cyberpunk 2077 to be developed into live-action project

CD Projekt Red, the makers of the iconic Cyberpunk 2077 game that also includes actor Keanu Reeves, is getting a live-action remake. Officially joining forces with Anonymous Content, CD Projekt Red recently announced the ambitious project that aims to expand the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

Set in the dystopian futuristic city called the Night City, the game received mixed reviews initially but has evolved into one of the best open-world video games of all time. Anonymous Content has previously worked on various popular movies and TV series. This includes Spotlight, The Revenant, and the True Detective series.

Cyberpunk 2077 to be developed into a live-action movie

The live-action project and the partnership with Anonymous Content means that some noted figures will be involved in the development. This will include celebrated figures such as Garret Kemble, Ryan Schwartz, and David Levine. Levine has previously worked for HBO and was directly involved in the making of some TV series like True Detective, Westworld, True Blood, and Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, Anonymous Content recently engaged in an expansion of its portfolio and is currently working on a range of projects. Of these, Shantaram will star Charlie Hunnam, and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will have Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback.

The company also recently announced the fourth season of True Detective and is working with Taika Waititi, Cate Blanchett, and Alphono Cuaron on further projects. Regardless, unlike some of the above movies and series, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently understood to be in the initial stages of development.

The project will be overseen by Kemble, Levine, and Schwartz, and will also include Bard Dorros and Charlie Scully. Set to be produced and distributed by Anonymous Content’s AC Studios, CD Projekt Red is understood to be a close collaborator for the movie’s development.

Of course, this is not the first piece of content that is being created around the iconic game. CS Projekt Red already produced the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series which received rave reviews after its release on Netflix. Additionally, sci-fi author Rafal Kosik also released a book titled Cyberpunk 2077: NO_COINCIDENCE, which adds depth to the Night City universe.

It is worth noting that CD Projekt Red also announced a board game called Gangs of Night City in collaboration with the board game company CMON. The game can also be expected to be released in 2024.

Despite a start that was anti-climactic at best, CD Projekt Red has gloriously created a world of lore around their Cyberpunk 2077 game. A range of improvements were introduced after its debut, with most gamers finding themselves in a frustrating spot, initially.

While the game itself had little to complain about and a range of never-seen-before features, the server issues, glitches, and errors meant that CyberPunk 2077 took time to hit its stride.

Since then, however, the game has found global success, especially with the recently released Phantom Liberty expansion pack. The latest announcement regarding the live-action project means fans will have plenty to talk about with respect to the franchise.

Since the project is in the initial stages of development, no estimation can currently be made regarding a release date. However, further information can be expected soon.