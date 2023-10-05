CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077 live-action project in development with Anonymous Content

CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that a Cyberpunk 2077 live-action project is under development with Anonymous Content, the iconic studio behind films like The Revenant and Spotlight. The announcement comes courtesy of an official blogpost published by CD Projekt Red on their website, which details key information regarding the partnership as well as the future of the Cyberpunk I.P.

The studio has also not yet confirmed whether the adaptation is being developed as a TV series or a feature-length movie. However, CDPR announced that the live-action adaptation will feature a brand new story akin to Edgerunners, set within the Cyberpunk universe.

CD Projekt Red stated that the live-action adaptation project is still in the early development stages, and it will be some time before the Polish studio, as well as Anonymous Content, are able to present anything to fans. The project is spearheaded by Anonymous Content Studios’ Head of Television, Garret Kemble, Director of Development, Ryan Schwartz, and CCO David Levine.

CD Projekt Red will be closely involved with the development of the project, helping Anonymous Content with the series' history, lore, and other elements.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 faced a tumultuous first few months following its release back in December 2020, the game has slowly but surely gained traction among players, cementing its place as one of the best action-adventure games in recent memory.

Part of the game's apparent rise in popularity can be attributed to the Netflix anime series. Following the staggering success and popularity of Edgerunner among fans, it is only natural that CD Projekt Red will double down to expand the broader Cyberpunk universe with additional media apart from games, expansions, and sequels.

The currently in-development live-action adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077 is hopefully the start of many such projects to come in the future.