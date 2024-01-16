Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen: Full cast list

The Gentlemen is an upcoming series from Guy Ritchie that is set to premiere on Netflix later this year. The upcoming series is a spinoff of the popular 2019 film of the same name.

The Gentlemen, directed by Guy Ritchie and with Theo James as the lead, offers an exciting journey into the intriguing world of crime. With eight episodes, this Netflix extravaganza is expected to provide the same heart-pounding action that made Ritchie's 2019 movie a smash sensation.

The characters from the original film will not be present in the new series, even though it takes place in the same universe as shown in the film.

The Gentlemen: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Vinnie Jones star in the upcoming series

1) Theo James as Eddie Halstead

Leading the series is Theo James as Eddie Halstead, who receives his father's vast country estate under strict conditions. Eddie is drawn into the game as soon as he finds out it's linked to a sizable criminal organization and all of its rivals.

Theo James rose to fame for playing Tobias in The Divergent series of films. He recently received a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in the dark comedy series White Lotus.

The actor has worked in some popular films and television series like Castlevania, The Time Traveler's Wife, and Archive, among others.

2) Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Kaya Scodelario is set to sizzle the screen in her role as Susie Glass, who is the daughter of Bobby Glass, a mogul of the illegal cannabis business. She is the one who has taken the reins of the business and is a smooth and stylish character, as per the trailer.

Kaya Scodelario rose to prominence for her role as Effy Stonem in the E4 series Skins. She went on to star in the hit teen film The Maze Runner and its sequels too.

Kaya Scodelario has appeared in other films and television series like Spinning Out, Wuthering Heights, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, among others.

3) Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Vinnie Jones plays the role of Geoff Seacombe in the The Gentlemen. While much is not revealed about his character yet, it can be expected that Jones will play the role of a tough gangster combining class in the world of crime.

The former professional football (soccer) player Vinnie Jones began his film career with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and became a sensation. He has gone on to feature in several films like Gone in 60 Seconds, Snatch, and X-Men: The Last Stand among others.

The Gentlemen: Other members of the cast

The upcoming series features an ensemble cast apart from the actors mentioned above. Here is the remaining cast list of the upcoming Netflix series:

Daniel Ings as Freddy Halstead

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina Halstead

Giancarlo Esposito

Peter Serafinowicz

Chanel Cresswell as Tammy

Max Beesley as Henry Collins

Harry Goodwins as Jack

Ruby Sear as Gabrielle

Moonage Pictures, Miramax TV, and Netflix collaborated on the production of the upcoming series. Guy Ritchie and Matthew Read are co-authors of The Gentlemen.

Guy Ritchie, Matthew Read, Marn Davies, and Ivan Atkinson serve as the show's executive producers along with Marc Helwig of Miramax TV and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady of Moonage Pictures.

The Gentlemen is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in March 2024.