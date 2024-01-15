Netflix drops new trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, highlighting Theo James

Guy Ritchie's upcoming series, The Gentlemen, with Theo James at the helm, presents a rollercoaster ride into the intriguing world of crime. This eight-episode spectacle from Netflix promises to deliver the same adrenaline-pumping action that made Ritchie's 2019 film a hit.

While the new series operates in the same universe as The Gentlemen, it won’t feature the original film characters. In this article, we delve into the new trailer for the upcoming series, its plot, cast, and more.

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen new trailer

The teaser trailer offers a sneak peek into the series, introducing viewers to Theo James' character, Eddie Horniman, the estranged heir of an aristocratic family with an unexpected twist—a massive weed farm.

As Eddie grapples with the complexities of his newfound empire, a stellar cast, including Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Daniel Ings, and Joely Richardson, will add layers to the intricate web of upper-class crime.

With veteran actors like Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones also in the series, fans can expect a riveting narrative, complex characters, and unexpected twists when the series premieres in March 2024.

The Gentlemen: The plot

The Gentlemen unfolds against an aristocratic family estate concealing Europe's largest weed farm. Eddie Horniman, determined to free his family from criminal clutches, finds himself entangled in the dangerous game he sought to escape.

The series explores Eddie's journey as he navigates the criminal underworld, discovering an unexpected taste for the illicit.

The movie recap

The Gentlemen is an action comedy film from 2019, crafted by Guy Ritchie, who served as the writer, director, and producer. Ritchie collaborated with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies to develop the storyline.

The star-studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

The narrative revolves around an American cannabis wholesaler in England seeking to sell his business, triggering a series of blackmail and intricate schemes against him.

Garnering positive reviews from critics, the film proved to be a box office success, grossing $115 million globally against a budget of $22 million, prompting Netflix to develop the spin-off television series featuring Theo James in a leading role.

Guy Ritchie's signature style returns

Guy Ritchie plays a multifaceted role in the series, alongside Matthew Read. The first two episodes bear Ritchie's directorial imprint, ensuring that fans will be treated to the distinctive flair that defines his work.

As creator, co-writer, and executive producer, Ritchie expressed his excitement about revisiting the riveting crime universe, promising fresh characters and gripping narratives.

In an interview with Netflix last November, he said:

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me. I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax, and Moonage, we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I’m excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

The series will be available on Netflix in March 2024.