AMC unveils a new teaser for the Giancarlo Esposito-led show "Parish"

Parish is a highly anticipated high-octane drama from AMC Networks, and there is exciting news for viewers as they unveiled a brand-new teaser for the series. It is executive produced by Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian.

The much-awaited six-episode criminal thriller will debut in March 2024 on AMC and AMC+. Giancarlo Esposito also stars in a pivotal role in this upcoming series.

Based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser, Parish indicates that the title character of Esposito has decided to forge his own path because he is tired of being powerless over his life. The newly released teaser is filled with suspenseful moments that suggest the series will have plenty of dramatic and action-packed moments.

AMC reveals new teaser for Giancarlo Esposito-led series Parish featuring a trio of action, violence, and religion

AMC provided SK with an exclusive press release where fans can get a sneak peek into the latest trailer for the upcoming high-octane series Parish. Scheduled for a release in March 2024, the brand-new teaser titled Our Father, Who Art in Heaven... features Giancarlo Esposito's character reciting a verse from the Bible in a voiceover as different events unfold.

The official logline for the upcoming series, as per AMC, reads:

"In the series, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate."

The teaser gives a glimpse into the violent and seedy world that will seemingly be portrayed in the upcoming series. Esposito's character, Gracian Parish, looks lost and in despair in a scene as he looks over his family, but it quickly translates into a cold stare in the next as he does what has to be done.

Viewers can expect action, car chases, and a whole lot of ethical dilemmas in the series as it is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ during Spring 2024 (as per the teaser).

A still from the upcoming series (Image via AMC)

When it comes to the cast, as per the press release from AMC, Zackary Momoh (Doctor Sleep) plays New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games), plays the role of Rose, Parish's wife and mother of his two children.

Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale) plays an old friend of Gray, Colin; Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) plays The Horse's astute and protective older sister, Shamiso Tongai.

The cast also includes Ivan Mbakop (Red Notice), who plays Horse's brother Zenzo; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight) plays The Horse's son Luke.

This thrilling series is set to start streaming on AMC and AMC+ in March 2024.