"You're gonna see me soon": Giancarlo Esposito opens up on his return to The Mandalorian season 3

Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month to promote the adventure-fantasy series The Mandalorian. The episode aired on March 23, 2023.

While talking about his much-awaited appearance on the show, he told the host:

"Well, the odds are good, you're going to see me soon."

In the episode, the American actor is also seen talking about being a great dresser, his daughter Ruby buying him crazy boots, being a motorcycle enthusiast and having a need for speed, getting pulled over and using his Gus from Breaking Bad voice to get out of a ticket, and living with Laurence Fishburne when he moved to LA in the 80s.

Giancarlo Esposito opens up about returning as the antagonist in The Mandalorian season 3

As seen in the episode, the host, Jimmy Kimmel, prompted the Breaking Bad actor to talk about his appearance on the adventure-fantasy series. He said:

"I was told that you cannot even say when you're going to be on the show. Everything is so top secret that you cannot even reveal which episode we will see your character on. Is that true?"

To this, Giancarlo Esposito wittily responded:

"Well, I'm going to tell you every thing...with my eyes."

The host then told the actor how the audience could not spot him in the initial four episodes and were expecting him in the last four episodes slated.

Esposito then assured the host and fans by saying:

"Well the odds are good, you're going to see me soon. That's all I can say and you know the show is just a fantastic show to be on. They want the audience to be in anticipation and wonder and joy and excitement. We don't want to ruin it and you know I did it so long ago, I gotta be honest with you I can't even remember.."

The Mandalorian is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Giancarlo Esposito plays the role of Moff Gideon, a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise, where he is the main antagonist in all three of its seasons.

The final episode for the season aired on April 19, 2023.

"I have a need for speed": Giancarlo Esposito talks about his passion for bike riding

The Mandalorian actor also spoke about the recent photoshoot he did with his daughter, Ruby, while wearing big red boots in his garage.

He said:

"My daughter Ruby, who's a filmmaker, she's 19 years old and a great photographer took that photo and cooked up this little scheme, which she didn't tell me about..she brings in this big huge box with some big red boots modeled after Astro Boy, the comic.. and we shot in a garage with a bunch of motorcycles."

Speaking further about his love for motorcycles and biking, he said:

"I have six or eight, maybe ten motorcycles. I ride them, I sit my butt on that seat and I get out there and ride since I was probably 13 years old. My first bike was a Suzuki 55 and also red with a white fairing. I've taken the Keith code course of racing. I have a Need for Speed."

Star Wars' The Mandalorian, featuring Giancarlo Esposito, was released globally on March 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes