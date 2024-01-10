The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live- AMC Releases the first trailer featuring Rick and Michonne

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the highly anticipated sixth spinoff to the popular The Walking Dead series. Beloved duo Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are headlining the cast for this six-episode limited series dreamed up by TWD universe boss Scott M. Gimple and Gurira herself.

AMC Networks released the first trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and from the looks of the trailer, it offers a new take on the cherished Walking Dead universe by presenting a world populated by the undead and molded by darkness.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - What we know from the trailer

AMC provided SK with an exclusive press release where fans can get a sneak peek into the latest trailer for the upcoming TWD spinoff. As mentioned earlier, Rick Grimes and Michonne are making their comeback to the franchise after leaving the main series years ago and are depicted in the trailer as being in dire situations. Rick is seen taking a gunshot to the forehead, and Michonne is seen fleeing what looks to be a chemical weapons strike.

In the trailer, an army officer (Terry O’Quinn’s character, Beale) asks Rick Grime:

“Why are you here? Do you want to kill, or do you want to die?”

Rick replies to him:

“Look in my eyes, sir. You tell me.”

This provides a precursor to what viewers can expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as Rick and Michonne will seemingly fight through all odds to make their way back to each other.

The official logline for the upcoming series, as per AMC, reads:

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The show also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matthew Jeffers, and Pollyanna McIntosh, who reprises her role as Jadis (the character who saved Rick in season nine of The Walking Dead), in addition to Lincoln, Gurira, and O'Quinn.

Brian Bockrath, Lincoln, Gurira, and Denise Huth join Scott M. Gimple as the executive producers of the spinoff series. Scott M. Gimple is the showrunner, as he has previously done the same for the original The Walking Dead series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on AMC and AMC+.