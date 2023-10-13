The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live drops first teaser at New York Comic Con

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the much-anticipated spinoff by AMC, brings forth a world reshaped by darkness and populated by the undead, offering a fresh twist on the beloved Walking Dead universe. Fans have been awaiting news about this latest chapter, and now their wait is finally over.

In an exclusive press release sent to SK, AMC Networks gave fans an eagerly awaited sneak peek into the newest installment in the Walking Dead Universe during its return to New York Comic Con.

Delivering on the fans' high expectations, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - First Teaser provides a glimpse of a haunting and heart-wrenching story. It paints a picture of two characters, Rick and Michonne, attempting to find their way back to each other in a world torn apart by the undead and the living alike.

Also released to New York Comic Con is a new scene from Fear the Walking Dead's final six episodes, which kick off beginning Sunday, October 22, at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+.

Star-studded cast for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The world of The Walking Dead is populated by characters who evoke myriad emotions from its viewers—from love to hate, from sorrow to joy. Leading the way in this new installment are Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, portraying Rick and Michonne, respectively. Their intense performances promise to add depth to this epic tale of love and survival.

But they aren't alone. The series has announced some notable additions to its already impressive cast. Returning to the screen is Pollyanna McIntosh, reprising her role as the enigmatic Jadis.

New faces in this harrowing world include Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, Matt Jeffries portraying Nat, and Lesley-Ann Brandt giving life to Pearl. With such talent onboard, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live seems primed to capture our imaginations again.

New York Comic Con revelations by AMC

New York Comic Con has always been the Mecca for pop culture enthusiasts, and this year, AMC made sure to make its presence felt in a big way. Fans were in for other treats besides the unveiling of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - First Teaser.

The panel, orchestrated by Dalton Ross of Entertainment Weekly, showcased an early screening of the Season One finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. This surprise was met with tremendous enthusiasm, with fans marking their calendars for its official release on October 15 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+.

Furthermore, AMC teased attendees with glimpses into other much-anticipated series of 2024, adding layers to the excitement. Highlights included insights into Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 and the thrilling Orphan Black: Echoes.

More from the AMC Universe

While The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - First Teaser undoubtedly stole the show, AMC had more cards up its sleeves. Set against the historic backdrop of Prague, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is already creating ripples with its powerful ensemble cast, including names like Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid.

On the other hand, Orphan Black: Echoes offers a tantalizing dive into a near-futuristic world, exploring the realms of scientific manipulation and the very essence of human existence. With a cast led by Krysten Ritter and backed by an impressive team of executive producers, this series promises a gripping narrative.

The revelations from New York Comic Con have set the stage for a thrilling year ahead for AMC fans. With The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - First Teaser leading the charge, the future seems exciting and intense.

We wait with bated breath to see how these stories unfold and how they etch themselves into the annals of television history. Stay tuned for more exclusives and updates.