The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne spinoff confirmed with a new trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con

The Walking Dead franchise took center stage at the San Diego Comic-Con panel with an unexpected announcement that set the fandom alight. A proposition once slated as a Rick Grimes movie trilogy has now evolved into a riveting spinoff series, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne.

Rechristened as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the spinoff promises to deliver a grand finale to the compelling journey of Rick and Michonne. The unveiling in Hall H included the premiere of an enticing teaser trailer, offering a first look into the series.

The series unfolds several years after Rick Grimes' enigmatic disappearance when he was last spotted boarding a Civic Republic Military helicopter. The narrative takes shape as Michonne embarks on a daunting expedition to locate Rick, the father of their children, Judith and Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - A tale of survival, love, and redemption

Coming 2024 - TWD Universe Expands- Mark your calendars for the highly awaited spinoff's premiere (Image via ABC)

As AMC describes, the upcoming spinoff is "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world." Set against a backdrop devastated by the undead, Rick and Michonne find themselves separated by formidable distances and haunted by their former lives.

They are poised to wage war against the dead and, eventually, the living. This story of survival and reconnection leaves one to ponder - can they discover each other and regain their lost identities in this unfamiliar world, or will they learn that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

In the eerie 30-second teaser, a sinister shade of red sets the tone, revealing a battle-hardened Rick Grimes, armed with a machete and splattered with blood.

After his fateful helicopter departure, he's endured years in CRM's zombie-culling facility. This glimpse into Rick's grim circumstances stirs intrigue, keeping viewers on the edge while waiting for the full story to unfold.

The trailer reveals Michonne emerging from a crimson fog, her trusted katanas poised for action. Her determined appearance speaks volumes about her unwavering resolve to locate Rick.

Her presence in this forbidding landscape highlights the extent of her determination, signaling that she will stop at nothing in her pursuit.

The final frames of the trailer reveal Rick, very much alive, seeming to acknowledge an unseen character off-screen. This fleeting, tantalizingly brief glimpse leaves fans with more questions than answers.

The heightened suspense surrounding the series has only served to ramp up the anticipation, with fans left eagerly speculating about the trajectory the storyline might take.

The production of the limited six-episode series, previously referred to as The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, has recently concluded. The team has garnered praise for its meticulous rendition of a narrative brewing for over a decade.

This achievement underscores the team's dedication to weaving a tale that pays homage to its roots and ventures into unexplored territories.

The new series by Scott M Gimple and Danai Gurira, was originally intended as a movie. The narrative hinges on Gurira's character, Michonne, who embarks on a perilous journey to rescue Rick from the clutches of the enigmatic CRM group, now known to have been aided by Jadis Stokes, a covert warrant officer working for CRM.

This gripping drama, scheduled to premiere in 2024, is produced alongside two other spinoffs - The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Both of these series focus on the original series' surviving protagonists.

With its debut slated for 2024, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is a highly anticipated addition to AMC's acclaimed The Walking Dead universe.