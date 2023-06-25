Theory: Marvel's Secret Invasion unveils a shocking revelation about the beloved Wakandan warrior

The launch of Marvel's Secret Invasion has sparked intriguing theories about a character from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being a Skrull, and it's not the character that most viewers would immediately suspect.

As anticipation built toward the Secret Invasion on Disney+, the critical question concerned identifying the Skrulls within the MCU and understanding how this revelation might reshape the audience's interpretation of past Marvel storylines.

The Phase 5 series, in an unexpected twist, quickly tackled this enigma while concurrently introducing another layer of complexity. This speedy response and added mystery have fueled the intrigue and heightened anticipation for what lies ahead in this enthralling series.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion's first episode and Black Panther 2.

Marvel's Secret Invasion twist: Is Okoye a Skrull mastermind?

The Skrull web unraveled: Is Okoye's Secret Invasion connection exposed? (Image via Marvel Studios)

The inaugural episode of Secret Invasion, named Resurrection, starts with Martin Freeman's character, Agent Ross, gaining knowledge about the Skrulls, only to reveal a Skrull masquerading as him.

Further into the episode, it's disclosed that Gravik and his burgeoning army abduct the individuals they mimic, extracting their memories. This indicates that not only has Agent Ross likely been seized and potentially detained in New Skrullos, but Danai Gurira's Okoye, another Black Panther character, might be behind his abduction.

So are we gonna talk about fact that ross was skrull?! How long do u guys think he was skrull cauz last time we saw him he was with okoye. First ep in and already so many twists and turns cant wait for next ep. SPOILERS for #SecretInvasion So are we gonna talk about fact that ross was skrull?! How long do u guys think he was skrull cauz last time we saw him he was with okoye. First ep in and already so many twists and turns cant wait for next ep. SPOILERS for #SecretInvasion////So are we gonna talk about fact that ross was skrull?! How long do u guys think he was skrull cauz last time we saw him he was with okoye. First ep in and already so many twists and turns cant wait for next ep.‼️ https://t.co/b23JVSG2iS

Audiences last saw Everett Ross before Secret Invasion being apprehended for assisting Wakanda and transported in a government vehicle before being freed. Okoye, dressed in her Midnight Angel suit, was his liberator.

The subsequent events post his release from the government vehicle remain a mystery. However, it's confirmed by Marvel Studios that Secret Invasion occurs after She-Hulk, which directly follows Black Panther 2 on the MCU timeline.

With such a narrow time gap between Ross' escape and a Skrull taking on his persona, Okoye may indeed be a Skrull or have a Skrull assuming her identity. If it's the latter, Gravik and his Skrulls may have captured both the former Dora Milaje's General and a CIA Agent, keeping them captive in New Skrullos.

Okoye's fate hangs in the balance: Is she a pawn in the Secret Invasion game?

Okoye: A pawn or mastermind? Unraveling the mystery behind her role in Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel Studios)

For Gravik and his Skrulls, Everett Ross and Okoye are rational targets. The introductory scene of Secret Invasion clarifies that Skrulls have been causing worldwide turmoil and infiltrating governmental positions.

Okoye and Ross are vital players in two separate influential governments; although they find themselves at their institutions' outskirts by the conclusion of Black Panther 2, they retain valuable connections and information.

Manipulating these two influential yet troublesome figures aligns perfectly with Gravik's scheme. It's also significant to mention that Okoye was slated to have another scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, bidding farewell to Shuri.

Whether this scene was eliminated due to pacing issues or due to Marvel Studios' plans for Okoye is unclear. The remaining query is whether audiences will see Danai Gurira reprise her role as Okoye in future Secret Invasion episodes and possibly other Wakandan characters.

If this is the case, it will add another layer to Wakanda's involvement in this geopolitical showdown being brewed by Marvel Studios, setting the stage for Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and beyond.

New episodes of Secret Invasion are released on Disney+ every Wednesday.

