Daredevil connection uncovered in Captain America 4 on-set photos

Newly released on-set photographs from the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) film Captain America: Brave New World reveal a surprising association with Daredevil, Marvel's fearless hero.

Production on Captain America 4 is underway in anticipation of its Spring 2024 release. Recent glimpses from the set have provided the initial look at Anthony Mackie in his revamped Captain America attire and other intriguing elements.

Images have also given fans a glimpse at Tim Blake Nelson, reprising his role as the Leader after nearly 16 years. His inaugural appearance in the MCU was in the franchise's second film, The Incredible Hulk. Some photos also hinted at the MCU's inaugural film, Iron Man. This gesture could be the first of many homages to other franchises within the sequel.

Evidence and the role of Daredevil in Captain America 4 set photos

Daredevil's MCU Journey Expands: Unraveling his potential role in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film through set photos (Image via Marvel Studios)

Photos from the set of Captain America: Brave New World were discovered by Murphy's Multiverse, revealing a location design resembling Chinatown in the MCU. This location, "Canal St.," has significant ties to Daredevil in Marvel Comics.

Canal Street was initially featured in "Daredevil #170," in April 1981, as a secret base for the nefarious organization called the Hand, previously seen in Marvel's Defenders Saga on Netflix.

This narrative, penned and drawn by the acclaimed Daredevil author Frank Miller, prominently features Elektra. She infiltrates the Hand's hideout and eventually discloses her real identity after attacking the Hand with her shuriken. Matt Murdock then arrives to assist Elektra, contributing to a classic comic team-up

As Charlie Cox's character now plays a more substantial role in the overarching MCU, the connection raises questions regarding his potential interactions with the newly minted Captain America, Sam Wilson, in his debut solo film.

Given that Cox's Daredevil: Born Again series is due to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024 - potentially coinciding with Captain America 4's May theatrical release - a crossover could be feasible. Both projects are concurrently in production, further supporting this possibility.

The geographical location of this Chinatown and its relevance to the plot remain uncertain. The narrative will follow Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as he confronts Tim Blake Nelson's Leader and a reformed Serpent Society, led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra di Fontaine.

The comic's inspiration for this Easter egg also includes Elektra, which raises questions about whether she might appear in the MCU soon, particularly given the recent recasting of several characters from the Netflix show.

It is clear that Marvel intends to include many obscure Easter eggs in Anthony Mackie's Phase 5 solo film as he leads the new era of Avengers, regardless of how the storylines unfold.

Captain America: Brave New World is slated for theatrical release on May 3, 2024.

