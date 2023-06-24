Secret Invasion's runtime shocker: Marvel's latest series to have shorter episodes

The newest gem in the Marvel Studios' crown, Secret Invasion, sets an unconventional tone, eschewing a fixed runtime for each episode. This departure from tradition was divulged by none other than the show's director, suggesting an intriguing fluidity in the unfolding narrative of the series.

Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Secret Invasion debuted with a suspense-filled opener on Wednesday, June 21. This ground-breaking series dares to reinvent a classic, presenting an unaccustomed portrayal of Nick Fury, who seems to have shed some of his iconic authoritative demeanor and stoic composure.

This fresh depiction injects mystery and intrigue into the six-part thriller, setting the stage for an unpredictable and compelling journey.

Variety in length: Ali Selim, director of Secret Invasion, reveals some episodes will be shorter than expected

Director Ali Selim breaks the mold: The recent Marvel series' episodes defy expectations with varied runtimes (Image via Marvel Studios)

In a discussion with Phase Zero, Ali Selim, the director of Secret Invasion, indicated that certain episodes of this MCU installment would be "significantly shorter" than the standard sixty-minute run time.

Addressing a query about whether Marvel had enforced specific lengths for the episodes, Selim elaborated:

"Yeah, it was very beautiful in that they're not all an hour, some of them are considerably shorter. And it just allowed it to be what the story needs. And that's a gift you don't get very often."

This revelation might be a disappointment for fans who had anticipated a six-hour-long series based on earlier reports by Empire. Traditionally, the MCU's series has been gradually trimming their durations, as seen with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's 55-minute episodes in 2021 and Ms. Marvel's average run time of 48 minutes.

For comparison, the series' debut episode, Resurrection, clocked in at 54 minutes, including end credits.

Is a longer runtime necessary for Secret Invasion?

Balancing narrative demands: Exploring the optimal runtime for Marvel's recent series (Image via Marvel Studios)

With this new information, it seems clear that Secret Invasion's overall length will likely fall short of the expected six hours. However, should the series have pursued a longer runtime?

This remains a challenging question because only the premiere has been aired so far. Ideally, the runtime should mirror the narrative demands per the creators' vision. As Selim highlighted, Marvel Studios allowed him this flexibility while directing the series. Moreover, an excessive duration could become a liability, leading to content saturation and potential overkill.

The series could offer a mix of "lean and mean" episodes alongside longer, more layered ones like the premiere. This balance will hopefully resonate with the viewers and meet their expectations.

So far, the series has proven its knack for surprises, with unanticipated twists unveiled within the first hour. It offers an intriguing prospect to delve into the complexities of Samuel L. Jackson's super spy, Nick Fury, given that this is his first solo venture in the MCU.

Secret Invasion continues to roll out new episodes every Wednesday, available exclusively on Disney+. Episode 2 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, June 28.

