The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Expected Release date, Streaming, what to expect and more

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2024. Its official premiere date has yet to be confirmed, although it is likely to be announced this year.

The Walking Dead franchise is one of the most coveted media franchises of the 21st century and the upcoming show is its overall sixth spin-off. Other spinoffs include Fear the Walking Dead, World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, Dead City, and Daryl Dixon.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes / Anne, and Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC and AMC+: Rick Grimes and Michonne are back

The original The Walking Dead, which aired from October 31, 2010, to November 20, 2022, introduced fans to the beloved characters, Rick Grimes and Michonne.

Here is the official teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The synopsis of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live reads,

"Rick and Michonne's story is far from over..."

Rick Grimes had a heartbreaking story. First, he was in a coma when the planet got hit by a terrifying apocalypse. This apocalypse turned most of the human population into zombies, which in this universe have several names like Walkers, Roamers, Lurkers, Chompers, Biters, etc. Rick did manage to reunite with his wife Lori and child, Carl, but things soon went from bad to worse.

Lori was having an affair with Rick's best friend Shane while he was in a coma at the beginning of the apocalypse. When Shane confronted Rick about killing him, Rick had no choice except to kill Shane, but he eventually lost Lori as well. Lori gave birth to a baby girl named Judith before passing away, however, the child's father was most likely Shane rather than Rick.

Michonne, on the other hand, was introduced to the show at the end of The Walking Dead Season 2. She met Rick in season 3, and even though they didn't start off on the right foot, as the show progressed, they fell in love. They even had a child named Rick Grimes Jr.

In Season 9, Rick met with a horrific accident which led everyone to believe that he had died. However, it was later revealed that he was indeed alive. In the show's finale, it was shown that Michone embarked on a quest to find the love of her life.

This painful love story will continue in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and hopefully, this beautiful couple will reunite after ages.

The Walking Dead Synopsis

Developed by Frank Darabont, the synopsis of The Walking Dead, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads,

"Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years that follow a zombie apocalypse. A group of survivors travel in search of safety and security, constantly on the move in search of a secure home."

It further reads,

"But the pressure each day to stay alive sends many in the group to the deepest depths of human cruelty, and they soon discover that the overwhelming fear of the survivors can be more deadly than the zombies walking among them. At times, the interpersonal conflicts present a greater threat to their continuing survival than the walkers that roam the country."

The cast list of the show was vast which included, Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Chandler Riggs, Sarah Wayne Callies, Norman Reedus, and several others. Over its entire 11-season run, it had 177 episodes in total.