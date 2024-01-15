Boy Swallows Universe, the Netflix adaptation of Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical novel, has garnered notable acclaim following its release on January 11, 2024. Set in the 1980s in Brisbane, Australia, the series revolves around the complex life of a young boy named Eli Bell. The show portrays Eli navigating through a complex and challenging family environment.

Notably, critics and audiences alike have praised the series for its compelling narrative and performances. The show stands out for its blend of drama and elements of magic realism, all set against the backdrop of a working-class Australian suburb. The series' impact is such that fans have given it a stellar 10/10 rating.

"Got the best of out of Netflix subscription," Fans can't stop lauding Boy Swallows Universe

The fan reactions to the Boy Swallows Universe series are overwhelmingly positive. Viewers are highly impressed with the casting, particularly praising the actors portraying Eli and Gus. The portrayal of Eli is described as award-winning, and Gus's performance is noted as incredible despite the character not speaking.

The show's emotional impact is a common theme, with fans expressing how it moved them to tears and how they were compelled to rewatch it. In addition, the series is lauded for its beautiful, moving, and gritty portrayal of life amidst dysfunction, poverty, and addiction.

Some minor criticisms are mentioned regarding anachronistic technology, but these are seen as negligible in the overall context of the show's quality. The series is highly recommended, with fans appreciating its depth of emotion, humor, and investment in characters.

Below are some fan reactions expressing viewers' appreciation for the series:

What is the story of Boys Swallows Universe?

The story of Boys Swallows Universe revolves around the central themes of a life marred with dysfunction, crime, and poverty. Eli's mother is in jail, and his stepfather is involved in drug dealing. Despite these impediments, Eli is an intelligent and observant boy with a deep sense of loyalty and love for his family.

Eli is particularly close to his mute brother August, who communicates by writing in the air. He is also close to the lost soul of a babysitter, Slim Halliday, who provides guidance and mentorship to him. The narrative explores Eli's journey as he tries to find his way in a world that seems against him.

He dreams of becoming a journalist as he sees it as a path to a better life. The story is a mix of harsh realities and magical realism, with elements of humor and deep emotion. Eli's encounters with various characters, both dangerous and kind, shape his understanding of the world and his place in it.

Overall, Boy Swallows Universe has established itself as a significant addition to Netflix's catalog by striking a chord with both fans of the novel and new audiences.

All the episodes of the series are available to watch on Netflix.