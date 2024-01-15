Is Boy Swallows Universe based on a true story? Explained

Boy Swallows Universe premiered on Netflix on January 11, 2024, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics. Based on Australian author Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the series centers on a young boy who enters Brisbane’s underworld to protect his mother from grave danger.

According to Netflix, the show’s synopsis reads:

"A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life - and the looming dangers that threaten his family."

The show is inspired by real incidents from Dalton’s life but features fictional situations. Boy Swallows Universe comes from writer John Collee, best known for his work on the Oscar-nominated war drama Master and Commander.

He also serves as an executive producer on the series with Andrew Mason, Troy Lum, Sophie Gardiner, Toby Bentley, Kerry Kohansky Roberts, Joel Edgerton, Bharat Nalluri, and Trent Dalton.

Is Boy Swallows Universe based on a true story?

Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix’s well-received coming-of-age drama, has garnered attention with its realistic narrative and engaging screenplay. Dalton recently told Mamamia Book Club that it is ‘about 50 percent real and 50 percent wishful thinking’

“I created that boy, who really is me. But I needed this boy to walk into places in my own head that I was afraid to go.”

Like the protagonist, Dalton grew up with a stepfather and idolized Slim, a close family friend. In an interview with Hello Magazine, he recalled being ‘hypnotized’ by the latter and described him as the ‘funniest, kindest old bloke’ he knew. The show touches upon the protagonist’s bond with Slim in a scene where he advises the young boy to be ‘easy on the peddly’ and stay out of harm's way.

Dalton was also close to his stepfather despite his involvement in criminal activities. In the same interview, he described him as ‘my mum’s true love’. The show highlights his stepfather’s love for their family.

In a moving scene, he lauds his stepson for being genuine and emotional with him. In another heartwarming sequence, he gently rebukes him for entering the ‘emergency tunnel’ without his permission.

However, the scene where the protagonist finds a phone in the tunnel is a work of fiction. Dalton incorporated this subplot into Boy Swallows Universe as he spent his childhood ‘fantasizing about who’s on the end of that phone line”. To conclude, the series is rooted in reality but features several fictional situations.

Meet the cast of Boy Swallows Universe

The show is headlined by Felix Cameron as Eli Bell, a character based on Dalton, and Lee Tiger Hailey as Gus, his elder brother. They are joined by Travis Fimmel as Lyle, their stepfather, and Phoebe Tonkin as Frances, their mother. Fimmel is best known for his portrayal of Ragnar Lothbrok on Vikings.

A still from Boy Swallows Universe. (Image via Netflix)

He has also appeared on shows such as Chase and Raised by Wolves. His film credits include Warcraft, Lean on Pete, and Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan.

On the other hand, Tonkin rose to fame with her work on H2O: Just Add Water. She has also appeared on shows such as CW’s The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals. Beyond television, she has appeared in films like Tomorrow, When the War Began, Bait 3D, and Babylon.

The cast also includes:

Simon Baker as Robert

Bryan Brown as Slim

Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn

Adam Briggs as Alex

Christopher James Baker as Ivan

Anthony LaPaglia as Tytus

All seven episodes of Boy Swallows Universe were released on Netflix on January 11, 2024.