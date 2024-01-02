Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

The Australian drama series Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix has a trailer and will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, January 11. The renowned semi-autobiographical best-selling book of the same name by Trent Dalton inspired the TV show. Felix Cameron, Bryan Brown, Travis Fimmel, and Phoebe Tonkin play the main characters in the series.

Boy Swallows Universe is a drama set in Brisbane's dangerous working-class suburban periphery that centers on several themes, including coming of age, magic, love, crime, and fate. Fans of the book by Trent Dalton are eager to see how Netflix will adapt the best-selling book since the series teaser is quite spectacular.

What is Boy Swallows Universe about?

Dalton's first book explores Eli Bell's journey through growing up in 1980s Australia. The plot centers on Eli's childhood in a violent environment, starting when he is just 12 years old and living with his drug-addicted mother and heroin-dealing stepfather. Eli grew up surrounded by robbers and drug dealers. His nonverbal elder brothers, Gus and Slim, an ex-convict who acts like a father figure to the little child, provide him with assistance.

These people's experiences are woven throughout Eli's story, an almost-crime book that touches on universal themes of growing up, fraternity, and youthful love.

The official Logline of the series speaks about:

“A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.”

The cast of Boy Swallows Universe

The cast of the Boy Swallows Universe is all Australian, which fits the story's environment. The show's primary focus will be Eli, played by Felix Cameron. Having appeared in 2020's Penguin Bloom with Naomi Watts, this is his second significant part. The actor Lee Tiger Halley, known for the film Crazy Fun Park, will play Gus, his brother.

Another actress to watch out for is the beautiful Phoebe Tonkin. Her parts in H2O: Just Add Water and Tomorrow When the War Began may be what many younger viewers remember about her, while other viewers may identify her from the most recent film Babylon. Tonkin will return to a more serious role in Boy Swallows Universe, playing Frances, Eli's drug-addicted mother.

Viking’s Travis Fimmel will play Eli’s drug dealer stepfather, Lyle Orlik. Limbo’s Simon Baker is also on board as Eli’s absent father, Robert.

Emmy Award-winner Anthony LaPaglia will appear as Tytus Broz. Veteran actor Bryan Brown and Talk to Me Sophie Wilde are also set to appear in the series as Slim and Caitlin Spies, respectively. Total Control’s Deborah Mailman also appears as Poppy Birkbeck.

Regardless, with the Netflix show set to be aired in only a matter of days, fans can be patient, and watch episode 1, for themselves.