Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix: Full cast list

Netflix’s upcoming Boy Swallows Universe is set to release in a few weeks. Debuting on January 11, 2024, the television limited series for the popular streaming platform has an ensemble cast full of talented stars, from Travis Fimmel to Simon Baker. On November 27, 2023, Netflix released the trailer for Boy Swallows Universe, providing insight into the storyline and characters.

Based on Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel Boy Swallows Universe, the series has an interesting storyline awaiting viewers. The synopsis for the limited television series reads:

“A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life - and the looming dangers that threaten his family.”

Created and written by John Colle, the show will have a total of eight episodes set to release on Netflix.

Boy Swallows Universe cast: Felix Cameron, Phoebe Tonkin, and others

Felix Cameron as Eli Bell

A still from the trailer of Boy Swallows Universe (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Felix Cameron is playing the role of Eli Bell, the lead character of the show. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Cameron is popular for his Australian drama film Penguin Bloom, released in 2020. The Glendyn Ivin-directed film starred him in the supporting role of Rueben Bloom.

On August 31, 2022, the makers of Boy Swallows Universe revealed that Cameron will be the lead of the show.

Travis Fimmel as Lyle Orlik

A still of Travis Fimmel from Boy Swallows Universe (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Travis Fimmel is starring in the role of Lyle Orlik. Born in Echuca, Victoria, Australia, Fimmel rose to fame for playing the lead role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the television series Vikings, which aired for a total of six seasons and 89 episodes from March 3, 2013, to December 30, 2020. His performance in the show earned him multiple nominations at the prestigious award ceremonies.

Besides Boy Swallows Universe, Fimmel is also set to appear in the science fiction series Dune: Prophecy. The series will be a spinoff set within the universe of Dune, created by Frank Herbert.

Simon Baker as Robert Bell

Simon Baker will play the role of Robert Bell in the upcoming Netflix series. Born in Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, he is an actor and director. Baker is popular for playing the lead role of Nicholas Fallin in the television series The Guardian, and he has also starred in The Mentalist as Patrick Jane.

Besides his career in television series, he has also appeared in popular Hollywood films.

Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell

Phoebe Tonkin will play the role of Frances Bell in the series. Born in Sydney, Australia, Tonkin is known for her role in popular television series. She has played the role of Celo Sertorni in the teen drama show H2O: Just Add Water. She is also popular for her role as Fiona Maxwell in the drama film Tomorrow, When the War Began.

Tonkin rose to fame for starring in the teen drama series The Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017. In the popular series, she played the character of Hayley Marshall. She has also starred in the spin-off series The Originals.

Additional cast members of Boy Swallows Universe

Besides Felix Cameron, Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe will star Zac Burgess, Lee Tiger Halley, Bryan Brown, Anthony LaPaglia, Sophie Wilde, Christopher James Baker, HaiHa Le, Isaac Strutt-Stevens, Deborah Mailman, Ben O’Toole, Emily Eskell, Zachary Wan, Millie Donaldson, Eloise Rothfield, and Matthew Knight.