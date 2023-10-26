CM Punk to finally make WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 and face top RAW Superstar in an impromptu match? Looking at the possibility

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting premium live events of the year. The company has already sold out the Allstate Arena in Chicago and has opened up even more seats in the venue due to high demand.

With the marquee show only a month away, no matches have yet been made official at the time of writing. However, one particular angle might be secretly in the works for Survivor Series 2023. As unlikely as this may seem, CM Punk finally returning to the company to face Shinsuke Nakamura could be a real possibility on the November 25th premium live event.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been heavily linked with Survivor Series this year, just for the simple fact that it's taking place in his hometown of Chicago.

Despite allegedly rejecting the idea of CM Punk's return, the company appears to be fueling speculation of his arrival with subtle teases every week. Call it coincidence or intentional, some fans are confident The Second City Saint will make his presence felt at Survivor Series this year.

But why is Shinsuke Nakamura's name thrown into the hat here? For those living under a rock, the Japanese superstar has made several references on WWE RAW in recent weeks, which have been directed at CM Punk one way or another.

Nakamura has started using the "Go To Sleep" maneuver in his matches lately, which CM Punk and KENTA made famous. Interestingly, USA Network dropped a "Best in the World" comment on the Instagram post of Shinsuke Nakamura using the GTS.

Earlier this week, the WWE Superstar uttered, "Who is worthy enough to set me free?,” which is an excerpt from the lyrics of Cult of Personality. It is possible that the company could be trolling fans in an attempt to create buzz for Survivor Series, but all hints point toward an inevitable clash between CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Imagine a scenario where The King of Strong Style comes out to issue an open challenge at Survivor Series 2023. At that moment, the Cult of Personality theme song blaring through the speakers would send the Chicago crowd into a frenzy.

Of course, this is just a mere assumption, but it's within the realm of possibility.

Bill Apter thinks CM Punk is WWE-bound

Despite rumors suggesting that WWE is not interested in bringing back CM Punk, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thinks the company is holding off the Chicago native's comeback until the Royal Rumble next year.

Here's what Apter had to say about Punk's ongoing Survivor Series rumors:

"It's all over the internet that there are no talks going on between WWE and CM Punk. Officially, allegedly. I think they are holding this off until Royal Rumble. He's gonna be a surprise."

Nevertheless, only time will tell whether The Second City Saint will return to his old stomping grounds.

