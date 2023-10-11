CM Punk could finally make his blockbuster WWE return as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes WWE might be holding off on CM Punk's return and would have him show straight away during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Over the last few weeks, there have been rampant rumors of The Second City Saint possibly returning to the global juggernaut at Survivor Series 2023, which goes down in his hometown of Chicago. However, as per a recent report, the rumors are apparently false, with the company not being in talks with CM Punk.

That said, Bill Apter is still optimistic about the former AEW champion making his way back to WWE. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the wrestling veteran stated that the promotion might be keeping Punk's return under wraps, and could have him show up directly during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

"It's all over the internet that there are no talks going on between WWE and CM Punk. Officially, allegedly. I think they are holding this off until Royal Rumble. He's gonna be a surprise," said Bill Apter. [20:13 - 20:27]

WWE legend Eric Bischoff also wants CM Punk to return at Royal Rumble 2024

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained why it was better to have CM Punk return at Royal Rumble next year, rather than at Survivor Series 2023. The former RAW GM feels the Chicago crowd at Survivor Series would be loud, regardless of whether Punk shows up at the show or not.

“Absolutely. No question about it. They don’t need Chicago pop. Chicago is going to pop anyway, whether he shows up or not. No added value. None. Zero," said Eric Bischoff.

While it remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming months, it's safe to say Punk's return to WWE would open doors for a slew of dream matches.

