8-time WWE champion must return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, says Eric Bischoff

WWE Royal Rumble is known for its blockbuster returns and how the winner often goes on to capture championship gold at WrestleMania. According to Eric Bischoff, next year's Rumble should definitely feature CM Punk.

While CM Punk is a renowned figure in pro wrestling and often criticized WWE after his departure from the promotion, and fans agreed with him; however, many have turned against him following his exit from AEW. But this could still work in his favor.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff suggested that the 2024 Royal Rumble would be a far better option for his WWE return.

“Absolutely. No question about it. They don’t need Chicago pop. Chicago is going to pop anyway, whether he shows up or not. No added value. None. Zero.”

Bischoff continued, noting that the promotion doesn't exactly need The Second City Saint right now.

"WWE doesn’t need CM Punk. Do I think that CM Punk, the character, could contribute to the ability to maintain momentum? I do. Do I think that he would be long-term world champion? No, it’s not necessary. That ship sailed. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be a great ending.” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines).

Eric Bischoff believes that CM Punk's WWE return highly depends on Phil Brooks

Phil Brooks has made quite a career in pro wrestling as CM Punk, however, he has always been somewhat of a polarizing figure surrounded by controversies. Many have claimed that he's difficult to work with backstage, and all the drama around him in AEW seems to confirm this.

Continuing in the same episode, Eric Bischoff noted that the veteran himself would determine whether he'll return to WWE or not.

“So much of that depends on Phil Brooks and where his head is at. Here’s what I hope. And this is just in general, you know, again, I don’t know Phil personally. Not impressed at all with the way he handled himself professionally. And I’ve been very vocal about that, and I think justifiably so. All that being said, here’s a guy who has created a tremendous amount of equity for himself." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines).

Only time will tell if The Second City Saint will return to the Stamford-based promotion or whether he'll even wrestle ever again. Additionally, many promotions like IMPACT Wrestling have shown a lot of interest in him. But much like Bischoff pointed out, it all depends on Phil Brooks.