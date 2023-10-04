Josh Alexander on if he'd like to see CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling

CM Punk has yet to reveal his next move after his abrupt AEW exit. While some are pushing for him to return to WWE, The Second City Saint could consider joining other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. Josh Alexander recently addressed the possibility of Punk signing with the Nashville-based company.

Alexander is one of the biggest stars in IMPACT Wrestling and the promotion's ninth Triple Crown Champion. But does the star have enough sway to convince the higher-ups to sign The Second City Saint?

During an interview with WhatCulture, Josh Alexander revealed that he would be open to having CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling. He also highlighted the former world champion's drawing power in the business.

“CM Punk? Yeah, absolutely. I don’t think you can question the guy’s star power [or] his ability to get eyes on a product or a company. I saw Bully Ray recently say the exact same thing. You can say whatever you want [about him], but I wasn’t in those locker rooms seeing what had happened or transpired or the drama of everything that unfortunately occurred since his return." (H/T: Fightful)

Bully Ray also commented on the possibility of Punk joining IMPACT Wrestling. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Punk could elevate the company to new heights.

Josh Alexander believes he has something in common with CM Punk

The Second City Saint is known for his strong opinions and admiration for legends like Bret Hart. It's no secret that CM Punk is a big fan of The Hitman, which seemingly also allowed him to bond with FTR on a personal level.

In the same interview, Alexander mentioned that he was also a fan of Bret Hart, which could enable him to develop a friendship with The Second City Saint.

"But I know who I am as a professional and an individual in this company, and I think I would work synergistically with a guy like CM Punk. Of course, we’re both Bret Hart fans, so that might help. But I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with him, have a program with him in IMPACT Wrestling or anywhere else.” (H/T: Fightful)

