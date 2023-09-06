EC3 wants CM Punk to join major promotion after his AEW departure (Exclusive)

CM Punk was recently released from AEW, and fans have been speculating where he could end up next. While many believe Punk might be WWE-bound, ECW wants to see him join the NWA.

During his ROH tenure, Punk made a few appearances in NWA: TNA Wrestling since the two promotions had a working relationship at one point. Fast forward to 2023, EC3 is the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he believes Punk's potential arrival could be a game-changer for the company.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, EC3 opened up about how CM Punk's presence in the NWA could positively affect the promotion.

"To have him [Punk] come in would be a game-changer, and I think our locker room has a more professional atmosphere sometimes. So, I don’t think the shenanigans [and] tomfooleries of the intertwining’s and dramatics would take place as much as people striving to be the best versions of themselves. And the best version of anybody is EC3 as the Worlds Heavyweight Champion."

Check out the full episode below:

PWInsider reported that IMPACT Wrestling could be trying to secure CM Punk's services after his AEW exit. Fans took to social media to react to the rumor, and many were displeased with the idea.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Eric Bischoff believes CM Punk could change his attitude if he goes to WWE

Many believe Punk has burned too many bridges in the pro wrestling business following his controversial AEW release. Despite this, rumors about his potential WWE return have been doing the rounds on the internet. But could this realistically happen?

In a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned how CM Punk could approach a WWE return differently.

"It's not the same. And I think Punk, I don't know him at all, but Punk would also know that this is like a big opportunity and probably my last shot. So, he'd probably go in with a much different attitude than he had in AEW. (...) The question is whether or not they need him and it's worth the risk to them." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what's next for The Second City Saint. His last match in AEW came against his long-time rival, Samoa Joe, in front of over 80,000 fans at All In 2023.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena