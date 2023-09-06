Hall of Famer offers perspective on CM Punk's potential WWE return

Speculation is flying about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE after he was fired by AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff offered his take on Punk's attitude about coming back to the company he walked out of nine years ago.

After a second backstage incident in less than a year, Tony Khan decided to let one of his top stars go. Punk was one of AEW's biggest names, but the drama behind the scenes was just too much. His contract was terminated with cause on September 2.

In a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff speculated about Punk's potential return to WWE. Bischoff thought that the two-time WWE Champion would have a different attitude because it might be his last chance at redemption.

"It's not the same," Bischoff said. "And I think Punk, I don't know him at all, but Punk would also know that this is like a big opportunity and probably my last shot. So he'd probably go in with a much different attitude than he had in AEW. ... The question is whether or not they need him and it's worth the risk to them." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tony Khan already addressed CM Punk's firing publicly. On the other hand, Punk is expected to issue his own statement soon. It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint speaks about AEW the same way he spoke about WWE when he walked out back in 2014.

CM Punk wanted WWE return at the Royal Rumble

According to Fightful Select via TJR Wrestling, CM Punk was interested in a potential WWE return last December. Punk was reportedly even open to the idea of returning at Royal Rumble 2023 and facing someone like Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

With Punk rumored to have tried to make amends with WWE back in April, it's not impossible to think that it could happen. However, any potential return would require Triple H to want to work with him, with Nick Khan likely having the final say since Vince McMahon is busy with other projects.

Punk left WWE on bitter terms in 2014 and did not return to wrestling until 2021. He also left AEW on bitter terms a few days ago.

